The following is a list of polling locations for Saturday’s municipal elections in Rockwall County:

Precinct 1: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 1A: Cullins Lake Pointe Elementary, 5701 Scenic Drive, Rowlett

Precinct 1B: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 1C: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 2: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 2A: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 2B: Cullins Lake Pointe Elementary, 5701 Scenic Drive, Rowlett

Precinct 2C: Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive, Heath

Precinct 3: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 3A: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 3B: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 3C: Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive, Heath

Precinct 3D: McLendon-Chisholm City Hall, 1371 West FM 550, McLendon-Chisholm

Precinct 4: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall

Precinct 4A: Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway, Fate

Precinct 4B: Royse City Hall, 305 North Arch Street, Royse City

Precinct 4C: Royse City Hall, 305 North Arch Street, Royse City

Out of county voters:

Hunt: Royse City Hall, 305 North Arch Street, Royse City

Collin: Royse City Hall, 305 North Arch Street, Royse City

Kaufman: Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive Heath

The city of Wylie is conducting their own city election. Information available at wylietexas.gov

Additional information on polling locations is available at www.rockwallvotes.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you