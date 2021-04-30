The following is a list of polling locations for Saturday’s municipal elections in Rockwall County:
Precinct 1: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 1A: Cullins Lake Pointe Elementary, 5701 Scenic Drive, Rowlett
Precinct 1B: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 1C: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 2: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 2A: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 2B: Cullins Lake Pointe Elementary, 5701 Scenic Drive, Rowlett
Precinct 2C: Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive, Heath
Precinct 3: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 3A: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 3B: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 3C: Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive, Heath
Precinct 3D: McLendon-Chisholm City Hall, 1371 West FM 550, McLendon-Chisholm
Precinct 4: Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane, Rockwall
Precinct 4A: Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway, Fate
Precinct 4B: Royse City Hall, 305 North Arch Street, Royse City
Precinct 4C: Royse City Hall, 305 North Arch Street, Royse City
Out of county voters:
Hunt: Royse City Hall, 305 North Arch Street, Royse City
Collin: Royse City Hall, 305 North Arch Street, Royse City
Kaufman: Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive Heath
The city of Wylie is conducting their own city election. Information available at wylietexas.gov
Additional information on polling locations is available at www.rockwallvotes.com
