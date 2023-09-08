Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath, which finished first and second in the District 10-6A volleyball standings last season, are to open district play on Friday.
The 17-9 Lady Jackets, who beat Frisco Reedy 25-13, 25-21, 25-21 at home on Tuesday, are to play at home in the district opener at 6:30 p.m. against Tyler Legacy, which is 14-13 for the season.
Heath, which is 9-9, will entertain 9-10-1 North Forney at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Heath dropped its final non-district match, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24, to traditional power Highland Park on Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks went 5-2 during the KSA Volleyball Fall Classic at the Game Point Event Center in Orlando, Florida. They beat Weeki Wachee of Florida (25-8, 25-20), Pasadena Memorial of Texas (25-11, 25-10), Lancaster of New York (25-17, 25-9), Metro Christian of Tulsa, Oklahoma (25-11, 25-9) and Ossining of New York (25-7, 25-5).
They lost 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 to Boca Raton of Florida and 25-23, 22-25, 15-4 to Liberty Christian of Argyle.
Halle Jameson led Rockwall to its win over Reedy with 14 kills. Harley Krause put away 11 kills and Sydney Lafferty added six.
Sophia Armstrong led the Rockwall defense with 20 digs, Gabi Ashcraft recorded 19 and Alyson Wurster finished with seven.
Ashcraft set for 41 assists and Armstrong set for three assists.
Audrey St. Clair led the Rockwall servers with three aces.
