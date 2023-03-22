Two soccer teams from Rockwall and one from Heath have advanced to the University Interscholastic League state soccer playoffs.
Rockwall-Heath beat Rockwall 3-2 to force a tie for first place in the District 10-6A girls race at 11-1. Rockwall won the first game 2-0 at Heath.
Morgan Countryman and Avery Shipman scored for Rockwall.
Claire Niedermeier and Lexi Williamson were among the scorers for Heath.
Niedermeier, who last year committed to play at North Texas, ranks among the top scorers in the Metroplex with 47 goals to go with 17 assists. Mia Bernard has 17 goals and 21 assists. Berkley Sparks has 13 goals and eight assists and Williamson has eight goals and 19 assists.
Morgan Countryman leads Rockwall with 16 goals to go with eight assists. Shipman has produced 15 goals and 10 assists.
Heath, now 19-2-1, is to open the girls bi-district playoffs against 15-6-2 Wylie on Thursday at Wylie Stadium as the second seed from District 10-6A.
Rockwall, now 14-4-2, is to host 13-12 Rowlett at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium as the top seed.
Wylie placed third in District 9-6A at 11-5, finishing behind 16-0 Wylie East and 14-2 Sachse. Rowlett finished fourth with a 10-6 record.
The 16-2-3 Rockwall Jackets, who were second to Tyler Legacy in the boys 10-6A standings, are scheduled to play 13-8-1 Garland at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Jackets completed district play with a 5-0 win on Friday over rival Heath. Brady Valladarez led Rockwall with two goals. Triston Gooch, Odell Holland and Ben Padilla all scored one goal. Gooch also assisted on two goals. Andrew Jackson and Keaton Davis also recorded assists for Rockwall.
Gooch now has 14 goals for the season and eight assists, while Valladarez has 11 goals and five assists and Jackson has seven goals and five assists.
Garland finished third in 9-6A with an 11-5 record, trailing Naaman Forest and Sachse.
Mesquite Horn beat Heath 1-0 in a battle for the boys’ fourth playoff spot in 10-6A. They had split in district play with Horn winning 4-0 in Mesquite and Heath winning 4-1 at home. Heath finished the season with a 9-10-4 record.
