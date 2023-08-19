Jett Williams reaches base three times
Former Rockwall-Heath Hawk Jett Williams doubled and walked twice during the Brooklyn Cyclones’ 6-0 minor league baseball win on Sunday over the Aberdeen IronBirds.
Williams, a first-round draft pick in 2022, raised his batting average to .263 with the Cyclones. He’s recorded 10 hits in 12 games with one homer and four doubles. He’s drawn 13 walks and stolen five bases. His on-base percentage is .462.
Williams was leading the Florida State League in on-base percentage when he was promoted from the St. Lucie Mets to the Cyclones. The Mets play at the Single-A level. The Cyclones play in the High-A South Atlantic League.
Williams helped Heath win a Class 6A state baseball title in 2021 and reach the state semifinals in 2022.
Smith-Njigba catches three passes
Rockwall receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught three passes for 25 yards in his first National Football League exhibition game with the Seattle Seahawks.
Smith-Njigba was a first-pound pick by the Seahawks in the 2023 draft and was the first wide receiver selected.
His longest gain was 15 yards in Seattle’s 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith-Njigba earned all-America honors for the Rockwall Yellowjackets and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Smith-Njigba caught 296 passes for 5,384 yards and 63 touchdowns in four seasons with the Yellowjackets. He helped the Jackets reach the state semifinals his senior season.
He had a breakout season in 2021 as a sophomore at Ohio State, catching 95 passes for a Big 12 record 1,606 yards and nine TDs.
Seattle is scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys at 9 p.m. on Saturday night at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Lady Jackets, Lady Hawks split matches
The Rockwall Lady Jackets won their non-district volleyball match over Sachse on Tuesday night while the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks lost to Frisco Liberty.
Liberty improved to 10-1 for the season with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-23 win over Heath, which is now 2-4 for the season. M.J. McCurdy led Heath with 20 kills and Jaiden Harris put away 14.
Rockwall improved to 4-2 for the season with its 25-11, 26-24, 25-14 win over Sachse.
Ava Weigand paced Rockwall with nine kills. Halle Jameson, Harley Krause, Kayla Bullard and Melanie Guevara all put away six kills.
Sophia Armstrong led Rockwall’s defense with 10 digs, while Gabi Ashcraft and Audrey St. Clair both added six digs. Ashcraft set for 35 assists.
