Jett Williams promoted to Double-A
Former Rockwall-Heath baseball standout Jett Williams has earned his second promotion this season in the minor leagues.
Williams, drafted in the first round by the New York Mets in 2022, started this season at Low-A St. Lucie, where he played 79 games and led the Florida State League in on-base percentage (.422).
He was next promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones. After 39 games with the Cyclones he’s been promoted to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Williams batted .299 for the Cyclones with seven homers, nine doubles, 12 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .451.
He went 2-for-4 with a double in his debut with Binghamton, an 8-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday. The 19-year-old started at shortstop and scored three runs.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches three passes
SEATTLE — Rockwall-ex Jaxon Smith-Njigba overcame a preseason wrist injury to catch three passes for 13 yards in his National Football League debut with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks lost 30-13 to the Rams and their former Highland Park quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was 24-of-38 passing for 334 yards.
Smith-Njigba was a first-round pick for the Seahawks after a stellar high school career at Rockwall and a breakout season as a sophomore at Ohio State.
The Seahawks’ next game is at Detroit on Sunday, starting at noon (Central Daylight Time).
Lady Jackets, Lady Hawks win volleyball matches
Defending District 10-6A volleyball champion Rockwall swept state-ranked Royse City 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Rockwall, now 19-9 for the season, stayed undefeated in district play at 2-0. Royse City dropped to 30-4 and 0-2.
Harley Krause led Rockwall with 17 kills and Halle Jameson added eight. Sophia Armstrong led the defense with 15 digs and Gabi Ashcraft had 13 digs to go with 35 assists.
Rockwall-Heath stayed undefeated in 10-6A play at 2-0 with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 win over Tyler Legacy.
Heath plays Friday at Royse City and Rockwall plays Friday at Mesquite.
