Rockwall receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba may miss the Seattle Seahawks’ football opener on Sept. 10 with an injury.
Smith-Njigba, who was drafted in the first round by Seattle, injured his left wrist when he braced for a fall as he was tackled on the 1-yard line on a 48-yard pass reception against the Dallas Cowboys in an exhibition game on Aug. 19.
He suffered a slight fracture in the wrist, which required surgery. He missed Seattle’s preseason game last week against the Green Bay Packers.
However, Smith-Njigba was back practicing with the Seahawks on Tuesday, wearing a wrap over his wrist.
“He was ready,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He was talking like he is OK. His attitude is great. They might say it is going to be 10 days or something. He wants to get going and get running and all of that so we will see how that works out.”
Smith-Njigba has caught six passes for 83 yards in two exhibition games for the Seahawks.
Smith-Njigba earned all-America honors for the Rockwall Yellowjackets and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Smith-Njigba caught 296 passes for 5,384 yards and 63 touchdowns in four seasons with the Yellowjackets. He helped the Jackets reach the state semifinals his senior season.
He had a breakout season in 2021 as a sophomore at Ohio State, catching 95 passes for a Big 12 record 1,606 yards and nine TDs. He broke the Rose Bowl record with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.