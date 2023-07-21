In each of the last five football seasons either Rockwall or Rockwall-Heath finished first or second in the district standings.
Rockwall won district titles in 2022 and 2020 and was second in 2019 and 2018.
Heath won a district title in 2021 and was second in 2020.
How will the two teams finish in 2023?
Rockwall’s been picked by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” to finish first in the District 10-6A race while Heath has been tabbed to finish third behind Mesquite Horn.
Rockwall went 6-0 to win the 2022 District 10-6A championship while Heath went 3-3 to wind up fourth.
The magazine also ranked the Yellowjackets No. 20 in the Class 6A preseason rankings.
Rockwall returns four starters on offense and five on defense off that 10-2 team that won a bi-district title over Sachse (50-24) before falling 31-25 to Waxahachie at the area round.
“At Rockwall the expectation every year is to win a district championship and to make a deep run into the playoffs,” said Rockwall head coach Trey Brooks.
The Yellowjackets have gone 29-7 during Brooks’ three seasons as the head coach following the 12-3 Jackets’ run to the Class 6A semifinals in 2019 under head coach Rodney Webb, who is now at Rockwall-Heath.
A former Yellowjacket, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was also selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
Last year’s Jackets were very balanced on offense. They averaged 247.9 yards passing per game and 211.8 on the ground.
Webb is coaching a Heath team that returns six starters on offense and defense off a 7-5 squad that beat Wylie 23-16 in the first round of the playoffs before falling 52-7 to eventual state champion DeSoto in the second round.
Returning Heath quarterback Caleb Hoover was picked as the preseason offensive most valuable player in 10-6A by Texas Football. Hoover was 134-of-245 passing last season for 1,851 yards and 18 touchdowns. Hoover ran for another 297 yards and three TDs last season.
Two of the Hawks’ top three rushers are expected back including Malachi Tuesno (125-780, 12 TDs) and Jack Davenport (77-660, 7 TDs).
Rockwall’s top gun, quarterback Lake Bennett, graduated and signed with Texas A&M-Commerce. Bennett threw for 2,214 yards and 18 TDs last season and rushed for 321 yards and 10 TDs.
Rockwall’s leading rusher from 2022 is back, Ashten Emory (117-808, 10 TDs), plus receiver Kai Helton (29-498, 4 TDs).
The magazine picked Mesquite Horn defensive end Armstrong Nnodim as the preseason defensive MVP.
The Jackets are to open the season on Aug. 25 at Cedar Hill while the Hawks are to open at home on Aug. 25 against Denton Guyer.
