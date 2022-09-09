After winning two football games last week, the Rockwall Yellowjackets and Rockwall-Heath Hawks will take on two more opponents this week.
Rockwall, now 2-0 following a 51-23 homecoming win over Dallas Jesuit, is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Children’s Hospital Stadium in Prosper against the 2-0 Prosper Eagles.
Heath, now 1-1 after outscoring Euless Trinity 68-38, is to face 1-1 Mansfield Lake Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall.
Rockwall, which is ranked eighth in Class 6A, rolled up 498 of offense against Dallas Jesuit, including 276 yards passing and 222 rushing.
Two quarterbacks took turns operating the Jackets’ offense. Landyn Locke was 9-of-17 passing for 117 yards and one touchdown. Mason Marshall was 12-of-15 for 159 yards and two TDs. Marshall also ran for 28 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Nine receivers caught the football for the Jackets, led by Kai Helton (5-44, 1 TD), Aiden Meeks (4-71, 2 TDs), Kort Johnson (3-43), Noble Johnson (2-22) and Camron Marsh (2-17).
Rockwall’s top rushers were Parker Williams (6-90, 1 TD), Ashten Emory (5-63, 1 TD) and Angel Cruz (6-28, 1 TD).
Tosta Emory and Tyson Evans intercepted passes.
Prosper has beaten Euless Trinity (17-13) and Sachse (51-14).
Heath rang up 565 total yards against Euless Trinity.
Caleb Hoover, whose older brother Josh Hoover is now at TCU, threw for 223 yards and three TDs, completing 9 of 16 attempts. Hoover also ran for 31 yards on nine carries.
Hoover’s throws went to three receivers: Payton Wingfield (4-67, 1 TD), Burnis Lewis (3-104, 1 TD) and Fletcher Fierro (2-52, 1 TD).
Malachi Tuesno led the Hawk rushers with 133 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. Jack Davenport ran for 89 yards on just five carries and also returned five kickoffs for 132 yards, including an 89-yard return for a TD. Britton Snider ran for 44 yards and a TD on 14 carries and Hayden Gentry ran for 29 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Mansfield Lake Ridge is 1-1 for the season with a 50-27 win over Mansfield Summit and a 41-20 loss to Fort Worth Boswell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.