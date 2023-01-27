DALLAS — The Rockwall Williams Middle School gymnasts recently won a tri-meet against teams from Highland Park and Garland Brandenburg.
The level 5 Williams team scored 164.2 points as Brandenburg was second with 152.1 and Highland Park was third at 140.3.
The level 6 team was first with 163.0 points.
Johnny Gant led Williams in the level 5 floor exercise. He finished first ahead of teammates Nick Gilliland and Evan Schaffhauser.
Landon Mertens was first in the pommel horse as teammate Lake McCord was second.
Brayden Stovall was first in the rings. Sawyer Pardue won the vault, followed by teammate Gant in second place and teammate Aaron Hughes in third.
Schaffhauser was first in the parallel bars and teammate Brody Siharath finished second.
Gabriel Gonzelez led Williams level 5 in the high bar, finishing first. Caleb Watkins was second. Siharath and Schaffhauser tied for third place.
Beckham Nowazczyk finished first in six events to win the all-around in level 6 and lead Williams.
Nowaczyk was first in the floor exercise, followed by teammates Caleb Watkins and Lake McCord.
Nowaczyk was first on the pommel horse, followed by Watkins and Schaffhauser.
Nowaczyk was first in the rings, followed by Mertens, McCord and Siharath.
Nowaczyk was first in the vault as McCord was second and Landon Mertens took third.
Nowaczyk was first in the parallel bars, followed by Mertens and McCord.
Nowazcyk was first in the high bar, followed by McCord and Mertens in second and third place.
“We remain undefeated for the season and have only two more meets before the district championships in March,” said coach Cameron Sweny. “These guys have done a great jo
