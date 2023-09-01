The non-district volleyball schedule will be wrapping up soon for the Rockwall Lady Jackets and Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks before they open District 10-6A play.
Rockwall has two non-district matches scheduled for Friday at home against Coppell, starting at 6:30 p.m., and Sept. 5 against Frisco Reedy, also at home, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall’s district opener is scheduled for Sept. 8 at home against Tyler Legacy, with a 6:30 p.m. starting time for the varsity.
Heath is to compete this weekend in the KSA Volleyball Fall Classic at the Game Point Event Center in Orlando, Florida. High school teams from around the nation are competing in four different brackets: pink, red, blue and yellow.
Heath is in the yellow bracket with Liberty Christian and Pasadena Memorial of Texas, plus Metro Christian of Oklahoma, Boca Raton and Weeki Wachee of Florida, and Lancaster and Ossining of New York.
The blue bracket includes teams from Texas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Florida and Tennessee.
In the red bracket are teams from Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and New York.
Teams in the pink bracket are from Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, New York and Alaska.
Rockwall is 15-9 for the season after beating Allen 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Heath is 4-6 after falling 20-25, 25-27, 25-20, 26-24, 15-10 to Richardson Pearce.
Halle Jameson led Rockwall with 16 kills, while Harley Krause recorded 13 and Kate Lindsay had six.
Gabi Ashcraft set for 44 assists.
