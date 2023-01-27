The Rockwall Lady Jackets, who advanced to the Class 6A state soccer tournament last year, opened District 10-6A play with a victory.
The Lady Jackets won 3-2 over Tyler Legacy, collecting goals from Alexis Crispin, Morgan Countryman and Miranda Countryman. Morgan Countryman assisted one goal.
Rockwall is now 4-3-2 for the season and is scheduled to play again at home on Friday against Mesquite Horn.
The Rockwall Jackets tied Tyler Legacy 3-3 in their district opener and are now 8-0-2 for the season. The Jackets are scheduled to play next at Mesquite Horn on Friday.
Noe Robles scored two goals to lead Legacy.
The Heath Hawks are 2-5-2 for the season and are scheduled to play on Friday at home against Mesquite.
The Heath Lady Hawks are 8-1-1 and are scheduled to play at Mesquite on Friday.
