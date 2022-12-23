Rockwall Heritage put four players on the first offense and three on the first defense of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ All-District 3 football team.
Heritage seniors Ethan Emmerson and William Constable both earned two first-team honors. Emmerson made the first offense at wide receiver and the first defense as a lineman. Constable made the first offense at running back and the first defense at linebacker.
Senior center Zachary Neff also made the first offense for Heritage along with placekicker Elijah Deen.
Freshman defensive back Bruce Williamson of Heritage made the first offense. Williamson also made the second offense at quarterback.
Heritage also put lineman Walter Haessig and utility back Carson Taylor on the second offense. Both players made the second defense along with teammate Andrew Ray.
Longview Heritage, which went on to win the state title, earned three first-team spots on offense and four on defense.
Heritage finished the season with an 8-2 record, placing second in the district standings behind Longview Heritage. The Eagles lost to Azle Christian in the bi-district playoffs.
Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools
Class III-District 3
All-District Football Team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
OL Nathan Long Longview Heritage Sr.
WR Boaz Dyess Longview Heritage Sr.
WR Ethan Emmerson Rockwall Heritage Sr.
C Zachary Neff Rockwall Heritage Sr.
QB Brady Britain Greenville Christian Jr.
RB William Constable Rockwall Heritage Sr.
RB Jack Pope Greenville Christian Jr.
SB Cason Owens Longview Heritage Sr.
UT Keszmond Jackson Longview Trinity Sr.
TE Nicholas Neal Waco Eagle Jr.
PK Elijah Deen Rockwall Heritage Fr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Boaz Dyess Longview Heritage Sr.
DL Ethan Emmerson Rockwall Heritage Sr.
DL Joseph Lumby Greenville Christian Sr.
LB Ethen Moczygemba Longview Heritage Jr.
LB William Constable Rockwall Heritage Sr.
LB Jack Pope Greenville Christian Jr.
DB Cason Owens. Longview Heritage Sr.
DB Bruce Williamson. Rockwall Heritage Fr.
DB Brady Britain Greenville Christian Jr.
DB Johnathan Horne Longview Heritage Sr.
P Braden Grubbs Garland Christian Jr.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
OL Walter Haessig Rockwall Heritage So.
WR Isaiah Benjamin Glen Waco Eagle Jr.
WR Jack Carter Greenville Christian Sr.
C Daven Denney Greenville Christian Jr.
QB Bruce Williamson Rockwall Heritage Fr.
RB Thomas Peeler Longview Heritage So.
RB Liam Hall Waco Eagle Jr.
SB Caleb Saulters Dallas Fairhill Jr.
UT Carson Taylor Rockwall Heritage Fr.
TE Jack Wilson Dallas Fairhill Fr.
PK Abraham Rutherford Longview Heritage Jr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Thomas Peeler Longview Heritage So.
DL Walter Haessig Rockwall Heritage So.
DL Evan Cheek Waco Eagle Jr.
LB Owen Holcomb Longview Heritage Fr.
LB Andrew Ray Rockwall Heritage Sr.
LB Damon Spurlock Greenville Christian Fr.
DB Lucas Araiza Garland Christian Fr.
DB Carson Taylor Rockwall Heritage Fr.
DB Isaiah Benjamin Glen Waco Eagle Jr.
DB Owen Pittsinger Greenville Christian Fr.
P Liam Hall Waco Eagle Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Longview Heritage: OL Ethan Moczygemba, Jr.
Dallas Fairhill: WR Delava Amir Hafizi, Sr.; TE Andrew Reichert, Fr.
Garland Christian: WR Oliver Araiza, So.; QB Braden Grubbs, Jr.; UB Andrew Cole, Jr.; PK Espen Mollinedo, Jr.
Waco Eagle: C Jake Sanchez, Jr.
Rockwall Heritage: RB Andrew Ray, Sr.
Greenville Christian: SB Damon Spurlock, Fr.
DEFENSE
Garland Christian: DL Oliver Araiza, So.; LB Matthew Ghebremariam, Sr.
Greenville Christian: DL Jake Pletcher, Jr.
Dallas Fairhill: DL Delavar Amir Hafizi, Sr.; LB Caleb Saulters, Jr.; DB Andrew Reichert, Fr..
Waco Eagle: LB Nicholas Vences, Sr.; DB Liam Hall, Jr.
Longview Heritage: DB Abraham Rutherford, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.