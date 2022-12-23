Rockwall Heritage

Rockwall Heritage 

  Rockwall Heritage put four players on the first offense and three on the first defense of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ All-District 3 football team.

  Heritage seniors Ethan Emmerson and William Constable both earned two first-team honors. Emmerson made the first offense at wide receiver and the first defense as a lineman. Constable made the first offense at running back and the first defense at linebacker.

  Senior center Zachary Neff also made the first offense for Heritage along with placekicker Elijah Deen.

  Freshman defensive back Bruce Williamson of Heritage made the first offense. Williamson also made the second offense at quarterback.

  Heritage also put lineman Walter Haessig and utility back Carson Taylor on the second offense. Both players made the second defense along with teammate Andrew Ray.

  Longview Heritage, which went on to win the state title, earned three first-team spots on offense and four on defense.

  Heritage finished the season with an 8-2 record, placing second in the district standings behind Longview Heritage. The Eagles lost to Azle Christian in the bi-district playoffs.

 

        Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools

                  Class III-District 3

         All-District Football Team

 

        FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

OL Nathan Long          Longview Heritage          Sr.

WR Boaz Dyess           Longview Heritage          Sr.

WR Ethan Emmerson   Rockwall Heritage           Sr.

C   Zachary Neff          Rockwall Heritage           Sr.

QB Brady Britain         Greenville Christian         Jr.

RB William Constable  Rockwall Heritage           Sr.

RB Jack Pope              Greenville Christian        Jr.

SB Cason Owens         Longview Heritage          Sr.

UT Keszmond Jackson  Longview Trinity             Sr.

TE Nicholas Neal          Waco Eagle                    Jr.

PK Elijah Deen             Rockwall Heritage           Fr.

 

       FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Boaz Dyess               Longview Heritage          Sr.

DL Ethan Emmerson       Rockwall Heritage           Sr.

DL Joseph Lumby           Greenville Christian         Sr.

LB Ethen Moczygemba    Longview Heritage          Jr.

LB William Constable      Rockwall Heritage           Sr.

LB Jack Pope                 Greenville Christian         Jr.

DB Cason Owens.          Longview Heritage           Sr.

DB Bruce Williamson.     Rockwall Heritage            Fr.

DB Brady Britain            Greenville Christian         Jr.

DB Johnathan Horne       Longview Heritage          Sr.

P   Braden Grubbs          Garland Christian            Jr.

 

        SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

OL Walter Haessig                Rockwall Heritage         So.

WR Isaiah Benjamin Glen      Waco Eagle                   Jr.

WR Jack Carter                     Greenville Christian       Sr.

C   Daven Denney                 Greenville Christian       Jr.

QB Bruce Williamson             Rockwall Heritage          Fr.

RB Thomas Peeler                 Longview Heritage         So.

RB Liam Hall                         Waco Eagle                   Jr.

SB Caleb Saulters                  Dallas Fairhill                Jr.

UT Carson Taylor                   Rockwall Heritage         Fr.

TE Jack Wilson                       Dallas Fairhill               Fr.

PK Abraham Rutherford          Longview Heritage        Jr.

 

         SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Thomas Peeler                 Longview Heritage        So.

DL Walter Haessig                 Rockwall Heritage         So.

DL Evan Cheek                      Waco Eagle                  Jr.

LB Owen Holcomb                 Longview Heritage         Fr.

LB Andrew Ray                      Rockwall Heritage          Sr.

LB Damon Spurlock               Greenville Christian       Fr.

DB Lucas Araiza                     Garland Christian           Fr.

DB Carson Taylor                    Rockwall Heritage          Fr.

DB Isaiah Benjamin Glen         Waco Eagle                   Jr.

DB Owen Pittsinger                 Greenville Christian       Fr.

P    Liam Hall                          Waco Eagle                   Jr.

 

         HONORABLE MENTION

                  OFFENSE

  Longview Heritage: OL Ethan Moczygemba, Jr.

  Dallas Fairhill: WR Delava Amir Hafizi, Sr.; TE Andrew Reichert, Fr.

  Garland Christian: WR Oliver Araiza, So.; QB Braden Grubbs, Jr.; UB Andrew Cole, Jr.; PK Espen Mollinedo, Jr.

  Waco Eagle: C Jake Sanchez, Jr.

  Rockwall Heritage: RB Andrew Ray, Sr.

  Greenville Christian: SB Damon Spurlock, Fr.

                  DEFENSE

  Garland Christian: DL Oliver Araiza, So.; LB Matthew Ghebremariam, Sr.

  Greenville Christian: DL Jake Pletcher, Jr.

  Dallas Fairhill: DL Delavar Amir Hafizi, Sr.; LB Caleb Saulters, Jr.; DB Andrew Reichert, Fr..

  Waco Eagle: LB Nicholas Vences, Sr.; DB Liam Hall, Jr.

  Longview Heritage: DB Abraham Rutherford, Jr.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you