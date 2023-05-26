WACO — Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall both won their Region II-6A semifinal baseball openers on Thursday and are only one win away from advancing to the region finals for the third straight year.
Heath won its region semifinal opener 9-1 over Cypress Woods, while the Rockwall Yellowjackets outlasted The Woodlands 8-7 in eight innings.
Heath, which is now 34-8 for the season, is to play 34-4 Cypress Woods again at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Baylor Ballpark in Waco. That win would clinch the best-of-three series for Heath.
Rockwall, now 36-7, can also clinch its region semifinal series with another win over The Woodlands in a 5 p.m. game on Friday at the Baylor Ballpark. The Woodlands is now 31-8-1 for the season following the loss.
Heath won the two region baseball series against Rockwall in 2021 and 2022 and won the Class 6A state baseball title in 2021.
Micah Kendrick doubled to drive in Pearson Riebock for the winning run in the eighth for the Jackets. Kendrick finished with a team-high three hits, including a pair of doubles and scored two runs and drove in two runs.
Riebock, Landyn Locke, Jake Overstreet and Dylan Garcia all pounded two hits for Rockwall. Overstreet drove in two runs. Riebock scored three runs.
Jack Johnson led The Woodlands with three hits and Kyle Hubert slugged a pair of doubles.
Riebock and Mac Rose shared pitching duties for the Jackets, combining for eight strikeouts.
Heath never trailed against Cypress Woods, building leads of 2-0, 4-1, 5-1 and then put the lead out of reach with four more runs in the seventh inning.
Drew Smith drove in two runs with a pair of doubles to lead the Hawks at the plate. Preston Lewis and Hunter Bulin also drove in runs for Heath.
Collin Adams picked up the mound win for Heath, allowing four hits while fanning seven.
Heath's victory snapped a 20-game winning streak for Cypress Woods. The Hawks have won 21 of their last 22 games since falling 2-1 and 12-6 to Rockwall in District 10-6A play.
Heath beat Rockwall in the last two region finals that both went to three games. Heath won the 2022 series with victories of 6-0 and 5-1 in games one and three. Rockwall took game two, 4-3.
Heath bounced back from an 8-1 loss to Rockwall in game one of the 2021 region finals series to win game two 11-4 and game three 11-3. Heath then went on to win the Class 6A baseball title with a 4-3 win over Keller in the finals. The Hawks lost 6-0 to San Antonio Reagan in the state semifinals last year.
