Former Rockwall-Heath Hawk Jett Williams batted .360 in six games for the Brooklyn Cyclones in minor league baseball action.
He went 9-for-26 in six games against the Asheville Tourists with two home runs, one double and eight runs batted in. He also drew six walks, stole two bases and scored seven runs.
He’s batted .318 in 25 games for the Cyclones this season with five homers and eight doubles. His on-base percentage is .469 as he’s draw 24 walks and has stolen nine bases.
Williams was leading the Florida State League in on-base percentage when he was promoted from the St. Lucie Mets to the Cyclones. The Mets play at the Single-A level. The Cyclones play in the High-A South Atlantic League.
Williams, who was a first-round draft pick by the Mets in 2022, helped Heath win a Class 6A state baseball title in 2021 and reach the state semifinals in 2022.
He has played shortstop and outfield in the minors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.