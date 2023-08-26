FRISCO — There’s domination. And then there’s beat-down slobber-knocking domination.
Rockwall’s season-opening performance was definitely the latter as the No. 20 state-ranked Yellowjackets went wire to wire in a 56-21 football win Saturday afternoon over Cedar Hill in the Jerry Jones Classic at the Ford Center at The Star — getting their scoring started on a seven-play, 61-yard opening drive that culminated with Parker Williams bursting up the middle for a 38-yard scoring scamper less than two minutes into the game.
Williams carried the ball just three times but made good use of his chances with 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns — the second coming from 36 yards out to give Rockwall (1-0 and No. 12 in the SportsDay Class 6A area rankings) a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Yellowjackets scored on each of their first six possessions and led 42-0 before the Longhorns (0-1) could find the end zone with just under two minutes left before going to the halftime break buried in a 42-7 hole. Cedar Hill managed just 32 yards of total offense in the first half until a 62-yard drive for its first points The Longhorns committed four turnovers (two fumbles and two interceptions and had a bad snap on a
punt that set the Yellowjackets up for their second touchdown and a 14-0 advantage.
Rockwall added a pair of fourth-quarter scores — first on a 53-yard touchdown from Mason Marshall to Jack Duckworth — and the second on a 9-yard run by Ryan Meeks. Marshall finished with 109 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-9 passing. Landyn Locke added 96 yards and three scores on 4-of-6 passing. Ashten Emory carried the ball eight times for 48 yards.
Joining the scoring party for Rockwall were Matthew Young (22 yarder from Locke), Triston Gooch (8 yards from Marshall) and Kai Hilton (16-yard pass from Locke).
Brendon Ross had an interception to set up the Yellowjackets' fourth touchdown of the opening stanza and a 28-0 lead with just seconds remaining in the period and Duckworth set up another score with an interception of his own.
The Yellowjackets travel to Dallas next week to face Jesuit Prep at Postell Stadium. The Rangers (0-1) are coming off a 39-34 loss to Hebron.
