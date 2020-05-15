Eight players from Rockwall or Rockwall-Heath made one of the top two teams on the All-District 11-6A girls basketball team.
Rockwall freshman Caitlynn Jordan earned the district’s newcomer of the year award after helping the 19-12 Lady Jackets finish third in the district standings.
Her teammates Celia Straight and Mikki Witcher earned first-team honors. Nia Santiago of Rockwall made the second team.
Rockwall-Heath, which finished fourth in the district standings, earned two first-team honors with Mya Bills and Logyn McNeil and two second-team honors with Grace Anderson and Shelomi Sanders.
Alyssia Thorne of district champion Tyler Lee earned the most valuable player award. Her teammate Aaliyah Morgan earned the defensive MVP honor. The coach of the year award went to Ross Berger ob Tyler Lee.
All-District 11-6A
Girls Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Alyssia Thorne, Tyler Lee
Offensive MVP — Jasmine Shavers, Mesquite Horn
Defensive MVP — Aaliyah Morgan, Tyler Lee
Newcomer of the year — Caitlynn Jordan, Rockwall
Coach of the year — Ross Barber, Tyler Lee
FIRST TEAM
Lakeycia Bables Mesquite
Mya Bills Rockwall-Heath
Aaliyah Campbell Tyler Lee
Hannah Haynes Tyler Lee
Viencia Jackson Mesquite Horn
Logyn McNeil Rockwall-Heath
Kayla Pope North Mesquite
Janae Samuels Mesquite
Celia Straight Rockwall
Tra’Liyah Washington Mesquite Horn
Mikki Witcher Rockwall
SECOND TEAM
Grace Anderson Rockwall-Heath
Tyina Dotsy Mesquite Horn
Kaiya Freelon Mesquite
Vanessa Hayward Tyler Lee
Danielle Johnson Mesquite Horn
Jordan McClain Longview
Taliyah Mumphrey Tyler Lee
Shelomi Sanders Rockwall-Heath
Nia Santiago Rockwall
Meshia Shead Longview
Madison Spain North Mesquite
HONORABLE MENTION
Mesquite: Kayriona Brown, Cha’Quayla Green.
Mesquite Horn: Katelyn Cobb, Camden Harston, Asiya Sabr, Don’Yae White.
Longview: Miah Colbert, Madison Pippins.
North Mesquite: Destinee Holiday, Arika Leroy, Melanie Lomelia, Abigal McDaniel, Nelise Moore
Rockwall: Rachel Ivanovsky,
Rockwall-Heath: Tiffany Liddie, Aniah Myles
ALL-ACADEMIC
Mesquite: Lakeycia Bables, Kaiyha Freelon, Cha’Quayla Green, Jene’ Samuels, Kyahira Thomas,
Rockwall: Ashley Brand, Olivia Cox, Grace Hicks, Rachel Ivanovsky, Caitlynn Jordan, Ashley Minor, Landry Moore, Lexie Purcell, Nia Santiago, Lindsey Schale, Emma Stelzer, Celia Straight, Mikki Witcher.
Tyler Lee: Aaliah Campbell, Hannah Haynes, Vanessa Hayward, Micaelah Igaya, I’onna Jones, Aaliyah Morgan, Taliyah Mumphrey, Ella Rook, Rose Rook, Alyssia Thorne,
Mesquite Horn: Da’Lonna Choice, Katelyn Cobb, Tynia Dotsy, Camden Harston, Danielle Johnson, Asiya Sabr, Jasmine Shavers, Tra’Liyah Washington,
North Mesquite: Arika Leroy, Melanie Lomeli, Abigal McDaniel, Madison Spain
Rockwall-Heath: Tiffany Liddie.
Mesquite Horn: Dasia Robinson, Jasmine Shavers.
