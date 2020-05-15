All-district girls basketball

Eight players from Rockwall or Rockwall-Heath made one of the top two teams on the All-District 11-6A girls basketball team.

Rockwall freshman Caitlynn Jordan earned the district’s newcomer of the year award after helping the 19-12 Lady Jackets finish third in the district standings.

Her teammates Celia Straight and Mikki Witcher earned first-team honors. Nia Santiago of Rockwall made the second team.

Rockwall-Heath, which finished fourth in the district standings, earned two first-team  honors with Mya Bills and Logyn McNeil and two second-team honors with Grace Anderson and Shelomi Sanders.

Alyssia Thorne of district champion Tyler Lee earned the most valuable player award. Her teammate Aaliyah Morgan earned the defensive MVP honor. The coach of the year award went to Ross Berger ob Tyler Lee.

All-District 11-6A

Girls Basketball Team

Most valuable player — Alyssia Thorne, Tyler Lee

Offensive MVP — Jasmine Shavers, Mesquite Horn

Defensive MVP — Aaliyah Morgan, Tyler Lee

Newcomer of the year — Caitlynn Jordan, Rockwall

Coach of the year — Ross Barber, Tyler Lee

FIRST TEAM

Lakeycia Bables        Mesquite

Mya Bills        Rockwall-Heath

Aaliyah Campbell        Tyler Lee

Hannah Haynes        Tyler Lee

Viencia Jackson        Mesquite Horn

Logyn McNeil        Rockwall-Heath

Kayla Pope        North Mesquite

Janae Samuels        Mesquite

Celia Straight        Rockwall

Tra’Liyah Washington        Mesquite Horn

Mikki Witcher        Rockwall

SECOND TEAM

Grace Anderson        Rockwall-Heath

Tyina Dotsy        Mesquite Horn

Kaiya Freelon        Mesquite

Vanessa Hayward        Tyler Lee

Danielle Johnson        Mesquite Horn

Jordan McClain        Longview

Taliyah Mumphrey        Tyler Lee

Shelomi Sanders        Rockwall-Heath

Nia Santiago        Rockwall

Meshia Shead        Longview

Madison Spain        North Mesquite

HONORABLE MENTION

Mesquite: Kayriona Brown, Cha’Quayla Green.

Mesquite Horn: Katelyn Cobb, Camden Harston, Asiya Sabr, Don’Yae White.

Longview: Miah Colbert, Madison Pippins.

North Mesquite: Destinee Holiday, Arika Leroy, Melanie Lomelia, Abigal McDaniel, Nelise Moore

Rockwall: Rachel Ivanovsky,

Rockwall-Heath: Tiffany Liddie, Aniah Myles

ALL-ACADEMIC

Mesquite: Lakeycia Bables, Kaiyha Freelon, Cha’Quayla Green, Jene’ Samuels, Kyahira Thomas,

Rockwall: Ashley Brand, Olivia Cox, Grace Hicks, Rachel Ivanovsky, Caitlynn Jordan, Ashley Minor, Landry Moore, Lexie Purcell, Nia Santiago, Lindsey Schale, Emma Stelzer, Celia Straight, Mikki Witcher.

Tyler Lee: Aaliah Campbell, Hannah Haynes, Vanessa Hayward, Micaelah Igaya, I’onna Jones, Aaliyah Morgan, Taliyah Mumphrey, Ella Rook, Rose Rook, Alyssia Thorne,

Mesquite Horn: Da’Lonna Choice, Katelyn Cobb, Tynia Dotsy, Camden Harston, Danielle Johnson, Asiya Sabr, Jasmine Shavers, Tra’Liyah Washington,

North Mesquite: Arika Leroy, Melanie Lomeli, Abigal McDaniel, Madison Spain

Rockwall-Heath: Tiffany Liddie.

Mesquite Horn: Dasia Robinson, Jasmine Shavers.

