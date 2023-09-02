It was a cruel catch-22 for Rockwall as Jesuit Dallas rallied for the game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion with just 22 seconds left on the game clock in a 60-59 loss at Ranger Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1.
The Yellowjackets (1-1) were in position to get their second victory in a row to open the 2023 season when quarterback Landyn Locke connected with Triston Gooch on a 74-yard scoring strike and a 59-52 advantage with 2:17 remaining. Rockwall came into the contest at No. 17 in the state Class 6A rankings and No. 11 in the SportsDay area rankings.
Even down by a point in the waning seconds, the Yellowjackets still had a chance to walk off the field with a big win even after the Rangers had grabbed the late lead – driving 42 yards in six plays but coming up short on a 50-yard field goal try as the scoreboard clock ticked to triple zeros.
Rockwall seemed on its way to a comfortable victory when Locke and Gooch teamed up for a 58-yard touchdown and a 45-29 lead late in the third quarter but Jesuit responded by outscoring the Yellowjackets 31-14 the rest of the way.
The Rangers converted four 2-point conversions during the comeback and scored on a 79-yard wide receiver option pass.
Rockwall scored on its opening possession to take an early 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game on a 33-yard Locke-to-Matthew Young touchdown. Locke would finish the night with 406 yards and four scores on 19-of-28 passing. Mason Marshall added 56 yards and a score on six-of-12 passing.
The Yellowjackets finished with 640 total yards. Gooch had a monster game with 275 yards on 11 catches, Young had 88 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions and Kai Helton added four catches for 55 yards. Seven different players contributed to the ground attack with Ashten Emory (12 carries for 58 yards and a score), Parker Williams (nine for 58 yards and a score) and Jamir Williams (seven for 50 yards and a touchdown) leading the way.
Charlie Peters threw for 379 yards and six touchdowns for Jesuit. Quentin Williams had eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns and Cooper Cutler had nine catches for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Leading 14-7 in the first quarter, Rockwall tried to put an early boot on Jesuit’s throat with a failed onside kick and the Rangers made the most of a short field – knotting the score at 14-14 with a 15-play scoring drive. The Yellowjackets took a 24-14 advantage to the halftime locker room thanks to a 6-yard Locke-to-Young connection and a 33-yard Luke Watkins field goal with 26 seconds left.
Rockwall will look to get back on the winning side Friday, Sept. 8 when the Yellowjackets host state-ranked Prosper (2-0) at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, followed by a Thursday night affair on Sept. 14 at home against South Grand Prairie (0-2).
Prosper (No. 7 in the SportsDay area 6A rankings and 14th in the state) barely squeaked by Euless Trinity 42-41 in its opener but easily handled Sachse for a 49-13 win on Friday, Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.