Logyn McNeil will be carrying on a strong family tradition when the Rockwall-Heath junior competes in basketball for Louisiana State University.
The 6-3 forward, who has verbally committed to play at LSU, is following in the footsteps of four family members who’ve competed in college athletics.
Her father Vincent McNeil, who stands 6-6, played basketball at Jarvis College.
Her oldest brother P.J. McNeil played quarterback at Texas College after helping Dallas Roosevelt to a Class 3A basketball title with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the 2006 state title game.
Another brother LaDarrell McNeil was a four-year starter at safety for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2012-2015 in college after earning all-America honors in high school at Wilmer-Hutchins. LaDarrell rang up 219 tackles and intercepted five passes during his career with the Vols.
Her sister Lorin McNeil, a 2017 Heath graduate, is transferring to Tarleton State to play volleyball after playing three seasons at Abilene Christian. Lorin put away 167 kills this past season at Abilene Christian.
The family-type atmosphere is one reason that convinced Logyn to commit to LSU.
“Mainly just the coaching staff,” she said. “It’s really like a family environment. It’s what I’m really looking for in a school.”
Logyn picked LSC out of a long list of colleges that showed interest in her including Kansas, Alabama, Tulsa, SMU, TCU, Wake Forest, UT San Antonio, Northwestern (La.) and Texas A&M University-Commerce.
She earned first-team All-District 11-6A honors at Heath after helping the Lady Hawks go 23-13 and make the playoffs this past season.
McNeil worked hard to recover from a left knee injury suffered in an AAU game last year.
“It took a lot of work,” she said. “I went to therapy every day for like two hours. I was still shooting while I was injured.”
Her mother Sandy called Logyn a “humble kiddo” who “fought back from the ACL injury. It’s been a year since she had that surgery.”
She’s been ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN2 and among the top prospects in the state.
Her goal for next season with the Lady Hawks is to “be district champs.”
“I want to score at least 20 points each game,” she said. “I want to be a better leader on the team.”
She said the best part about basketball is “being able to work as a team. You create a lot of relationships with many different people.”
Though the Heath school has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Logyn has been “starting to work out a lot and getting better.”
She’s been practicing on a goal in the backyard.
“I try to go every day,” she said.
