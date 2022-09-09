Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath played very tough non-district schedules to get them ready for District 10-6A volleyball play that starts this week.
Rockwall is to open 10-6A play at Tyler Legacy on Friday after going 10-16 in district play. The Lady Jackets lost a close one to Flower Mound on Tuesday, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12.
Kayla Bullard led Rockwall with 14 kills, while Kiki Carrasco added 12, Harley Krause had nine and Claire Lowrey added five.
Addison Goss paced the Rockwall defense with 30 digs, while Gabi Ashcroft produced 22, Jalie Miller recorded 13, Sophia Noble had 11 and Krause added eight.
Ashcroft set for a team-high 28 assists, Maddie Holden recorded 11 and Krause had seven.
Heath is to open district play at North Forney on Friday. North Forney moved up from Class 5A.
Heath went 8-17 in non-district play including a 25-17, 25-10, 25-17 loss to No. 1 state-ranked Highland Park on Tuesday night. Heath had won its four previous matches over Gregory-Portland, Houston Memorial, Richardson Pearce and Richardson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.