Rockwall athletic officials may need to start handing out blood pressure medicine to all their fans holding a game ticket if the Yellowjackets keep up their frenetic ways following another thriller – this time a 47-41 upset victory over Prosper, which came into Friday’s contest at No. 9 in the Class 6A state rankings.
Friday’s biggest hero was running back Ashten Emory who scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run and finished with a stout 201 yards on 30 carries.
The Yellowjackets (2-1) fell out of the state rankings after last week’s disappointing 60-59 loss at Jesuit Dallas. Rockwall was ranked 14th in this week’s SportsDay area poll while Prosper (2-1) occupied the No. 7 spot.
Rockwall wasted little time on Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium looking to atone for the last-minute loss to Jesuit – scoring on a 61-yard Mason Marshall-to-Triston Gooch scoring strike down the right sideline just 90 seconds into the game.
Prosper responded with back-to-back touchdown plays to claim a 14-7 first-quarter lead; first on a Nathan TenBarge run for 9 yards and later on a 20-yard run from Lathan Latiolais. The Jackets drew within 14-10 late in the opening stanza on a Luke Watkins 35-yard field goal.
The Eagles stretched their lead to 21-10 early in the second period on another 20-yard touchdown run – this time by Leo Anguiano. He would finish the game with 111 yards on 23 totes.
Rockwall, though, answered with three scores in a row – a 25-yard field goal from Andrew Jackson, a 1-yard touchdown by Marshall and another field goal by Watkins; this one from 29 yards out with just 2 seconds left on the clock – to take a 24-21 lead to the halftime locker room.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair with Prosper reclaiming the lead at 27-24 less than 2 minutes into the second half on a 5-yard run from Bryce Robinson. The Jackets knotted the game at 27-27 on Jackson’s second field goal – this one a 26-yarder – but the Eagles again countered; taking a 34-27 lead on a 61-yard TenBarge-to-Javan Henry touchdown pass.
Landyn Locke found Gooch for a 44-yard score but a missed extra point left Rockwall down by a point at 34-33 heading to the final period.
Prosper would extend its lead to 41-33 early in the final quarter only to see the Jackets score a pair of touchdowns – the first on a 3-yard run by Marshall midway through the period before Emory’s touchdown. The game-winning score was set up by a clutch fourth-down-and-10 play with just 36 seconds left on the game clock when Locke connected with Gooch for a 30-yard gain to set Rockwall up with a first and goal at the Eagles’ 6.
The Jackets sealed the victory with a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff return.
The two teams combined for 992 total yards with Rockwall outgaining the Eagles 541-451. Locke (12-of-21 passing) and Marshall (6-of-9) each threw for 100-plus yards. Parker Williams contributed 79 yards on 13 carries and Gooch finished with two scores and 162 yards on six receptions.
The Jackets host South Grand Prairie next week in a Thursday night affair. The Warriors (0-3) are coming off a 49-29 defeat at the hands of Mansfield. That’s followed by the rivalry game of the year on Sept. 22 against Rockwall-Heath.
