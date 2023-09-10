Rockwall officials may need to start handing out blood pressure medicine to its fans if the Yellowjackets keep up their frenetic ways following another thriller – this time a 47-41 upset victory over Prosper, which came into Friday’s contest at No. 9 in the Class 6A state rankings.
Friday’s biggest hero was running back Ashten Emory who scored the game winning touchdown on a 2-yard run. He finished with a stout 201 yards on 30 carries.
The Yellowjackets (2-1) fell out of the state rankings after last week’s disappointing 60-59 loss at Jesuit Dallas. Rockwall was ranked 14th in this week’s SportsDay area poll while Prosper (2-1) occupied the No. 7 spot.
Rockwall wasted little time on Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium looking to atone for the last-minute loss to Jesuit – scoring on a 61-yard Mason Marshall-to-Triston Gooch scoring strike down the right sideline 90 seconds into the game.
Prosper responded with back-to-back touchdowns to claim a 14-7 first-quarter lead; first on a Nathan TenBarge run of 9 yards and later on a 20-yard run from Lathan Latiolais. The Jackets drew within 14-10 late in the opening stanza on a Luke Watkins 35-yard field goal.
The Eagles stretched their lead to 21-10 early in the second period on another 20-yard score – this time by Leo Anguiano. He would finish the game with 111 yards on 23 totes.
Rockwall answered with three scores in a row – a 25-yard field goal from Andrew Jackson, a 1-yard touchdown run by Marshall and another field goal by Watkins, this one from 29 yards out with just 2 seconds left on the clock – to take a 24-21 lead to the halftime locker room.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair with Prosper reclaiming the lead at 27-24 less than 2 minutes into the second half on a 5-yard run from Bryce Robinson. The Jackets knotted the game at 27-27 on Jackson’s second field goal – this one a 26 yarder – but the Eagles again countered, taking a 34-27 lead on a 61-yard TenBarge-to-Javan Henry touchdown pass.
Landyn Locke found Gooch for a 44-yard score but a missed extra point left Rockwall down by a point at 34-33 heading to the final period.
Prosper would extend its lead to 41-33 early in the fourth quarter only to see the Jackets score a pair of touchdowns – the first on a 3-yard run by Marshall midway through the period before Emory’s game winner. The score was set up by a clutch fourth-down-and-10 play with just 52 seconds left on the game clock when Locke connected with Gooch for a 30-yard gain to set Rockwall up with a first and goal at the Eagles’ 6.
The Jackets sealed the victory with a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff return.
The two teams combined for 992 total yards with Rockwall outgaining the Eagles 541-451. Locke (12-of-21 passing) and Marshall (6-of-9) each passed for 100-plus yards. Parker Williams contributed 79 yards on 13 carries. Gooch finished with two scores and 162 yards on six receptions.
The Jackets host South Grand Prairie next week in a Thursday night affair. The Warriors (0-3) are coming off a 49-29 defeat at the hands of Mansfield. That’s followed by the rivalry game of the year on Sept. 22 against Rockwall-Heath.
