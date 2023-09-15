It was the perfect recipe for Rockwall success on Thursday. Mix one part Yellowjacket scoring average of 54 points entering the game and the third-ranked Class 6A offense in the Metroplex with one part South Grand Prairie defense giving up almost 43 points a game.
That recipe produced another Rockwall offensive showcase in a 51-25 win at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in the team’s final tuneup for the beginning of District 10-6A play next week. The Yellowjackets (3-1) will face off against rival Rockwall-Heath next Friday.
There were offensive standouts galore for Rockwall, which tallied 616 total yards from scrimmage (366 through the air and 250 on the ground).
Mason Marshall was a perfect 12-of-12 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown and Landyn Locke had 169 yards and a pair of scores on 6-of-12 passing. Matthew Young (five catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns) and Camron March (four for 114 and one TD) each topped the century mark in receiving. Tristan Gooch, the 6A Metroplex leader in receiving yards chipped in three catches for 29 yards and Kai Helton caught four balls for 58 yards.
Jamir Wilson led the Yellowjacket ground attack with 11 carries for 100 yards and a score and Ashten Emory finished with 95 yards and a TD on 12 totes.
Rockwall, No. 10 in the SportsDay area rankings, scored on its opening possession when Locke found an open Young for a 44-yard touchdowns but found itself in a surprising 6-6 stalemate with the Warriors (0-4) until finding the end zone twice in the final minute of the opening quarter.
March scored on a 4-yard run with 54 seconds on the clock at the end of a 16-play 85-yard drive for a 13-6 advantage and the Yellowjackets went up by two scores thanks to Ryan Lord’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown on the ensuing South Grand Prairie possession.
Rockwall added a pair of second-quarter touchdowns courtesy of a Jamir Wilson scamper for 22 yards and a 34-yard touchdown run by Emory to go to the halftime locker room with a commanding 34-13 lead.
The Warriors pulled to within 34-19 with an early third-quarter score but the Jackets countered with a 58-yard Locke-to-Young connection midway through the period and pushed the lead to 51-19 with a another 58 yarder – this one from Marshall to Marsh – and a 35-yard field goal off the foot of Luke Watkins.
