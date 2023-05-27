WACO — The Rockwall Yellowjackets and Rockwall-Heath Hawks were pushed to game three in their two region semifinal baseball series with shutout losses on Friday.
The Woodlands blanked Rockwall 8-0 and Cypress Woods blanked Heath 7-0 in games at the Baylor Ballpark, forcing both best-of-three series to one more game.
Heath had won 9-1 and Rockwall had outlasted The Woodlands 8-7 in eight innings in a pair of openers on Thursday at the Baylor Ballpark.
Heath, which is now 34-9-1 for the season, is to play 35-4 Cypress Woods at noon on Saturday in the third game of their regional semifinal series at the Baylor Ballpark.
Rockwall, now 36-8, will play 32-8-1 The Woodlands in the following game at about 2 p.m., also at Baylor.
The Woodlands pitchers Brayden Sharp and Caleb Holifield combined on a no-hitter against Rockwall. Sharp, a left-hander who has committed to play at the University of Tennessee, mixed a 92 mph fastball with a curveball and changeup to strike out six in 6 1/3 innings though he issued seven walks. Holifield recorded the last two outs for the Highlanders after Sharp reached his pitch count.
Carson Kimball slugged two doubles and drove in two runs to lead The Woodlands at the plate. Bryce Graves drove in two runs and Logan Ellefson scored two runs as The Woodlands totaled eight hits off three Rockwall pitchers.
Chase Morgan fired a three-hitter for Cypress Woods in the Wildcats' win over Heath. He struck out six and walked two.
Caleb Hoover, Collin Liles and Hunter Bulin had the three hits for Heath.
The Wildcats got to three Heath pitchers for seven hits, led by Ethan Farris with two two hits and two runs batted in. McClane Helton also ripped a triple and also drove in two runs.
Heath and Rockwall have met in the last two Region II-6A finals that both went three games. Heath won both series and wound up winning the state title in 2021 though falling in the state semifinals last year.
Rockwall beat Heath in their two District 10-6A games this season, 2-1 and 12-6.
