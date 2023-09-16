For roughly three and a half quarters, Rockwall-Heath used big plays and a stout defensive effort that stymied visiting Waco Midway on Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
Then came a furious final seven-plus minutes as the Panthers (0-4) rallied for three touchdowns to erase a 31-3 Hawk lead and suddenly it was a one-score contest at 31-24 with the Heath faithful feeling more than a bit nervous.
The Hawks, though, finally stopped the late Midway momentum – covering an onside kick with just 40 seconds remaining and the offense went into victory formation to seal the win in Heath’s final tune-up before District 10-6A action begins next week.
The teams traded punts on their initial possessions before Heath used a fortunate backwards bounce on Midway’s punt and the kick netting just six yards, giving the Hawks the ball at the Panther 35-yard line.
Heath (No. 15 in the SportsDay Class 6A area rankings) took advantage immediately – scoring on a four-play drive to take a 7-0 lead on Jack Davenport’s 14-yard run. Davenport two plays earlier put the Hawks in scoring position with a 22-yard catch from Landon Dutka.
Dutka – making his first start of the season in place of the injured Caleb Hoover – finished with 159 yards on 18-of-26 passing.
Midway got on the scoreboard on the ensuing possession – traveling 90 yards in 16 plays – but had to settle for a 35-yard field goal after a big play from the defense with a third-down sack of quarterback Ty Brown to force the field goal try.
Heath extended its advantage to 14-3 on its first drive of the second quarter with a 98-yard 17-play drive that culminated with an 8-yard touchdown run from Drew Smith.
The Hawks scored again with just eight seconds left on the first-half clock for a 20-3 lead on Malachi Tuesno’s 2-yard run. Tuesno set up his own score with a 62-yard run on the previous play. Tuesno, the 10th-ranked Class 6A runner in the Metroplex, finished the game with 114 yards on 11 carries.
The Heath defense stepped up again in the third quarter with a pair of safeties sandwiched around a 10-yard touchdown run by Dutka to take a 28-point advantage to the final stanza.
Midway’s offense finally came to life in the fourth quarter with 60-plus yard scoring connections between Brown and receiver Jackson Baird and a 23-yard run by Lathan Whisenton.
Fletcher Fierro led receivers with six catches for 69 yards. Tuesno, Davenport, Drew Smith and Dutka each had one touchdown run for the Hawks. The lone negative for Heath came from 115 penalty yards on 13 flags.
Heath will square off against Rockwall (3-1 and No. 10 in the area rankings) next week, followed by a road contest at Mesquite (2-2) the following Friday. Rockwall beat winless South Grand Prairie 51-25 on Thursday and Mesquite beat Arlington Lamar 35-17 on Friday. Rockwall won the 2022 battle with Heath 51-26.
