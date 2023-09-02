What a difference a week makes.
Rockwall-Heath bounced back from its season-opening loss to Denton Guyer for a 31-24 road victory over perennial contender Euless Trinity on Friday, Sept. 1 at Pennington Field in Bedford.
The Hawks (1-1) secured the win on an 11-yard touchdown run with just 1:21 left in the fourth quarter after squandering a 17-3 advantage midway through the second period. Trinity (0-2) tied the contest at 24-24 and was set to take its first lead of the night but fumbled at the Heath 1-yard line.
The Hawks responded to the turnover with the game-winning 99-yard drive – culminating with the 11-yard Drew Smith score. The Trojans’ last chance for victory came to an end when Chase Bazzell stepped in front of a T.J. Topou pass in the waning seconds of the game.
Heath – No. 20 in the SportsDay area Class 6A rankings – scored 17-straight points after Trinity had taken an early 3-0 lead and went to the halftime locker room with a 17-10 advantage.
The Hawks’ first points came via a 39-yard Bronson Mueller field goal just before the end of the first quarter. Caleb Hoover connected with Smith on a 29-yard scoring strike for their first lead at 10-3 midway through the second period. Hoover then found Noori Ashford open for a 48-yard touchdown with just under two minutes remaining in the half.
Heath extended its advantage to 24-10 early in the second half on a 53-yard Malachi Tuesno scoring scamper.
Hoover finished with 235 yards and two scores on 17-of-27 passing, Tuesno had a monster game with 16 catches and a touchdown on 16 catches and Smith led the ground game with six carries for 96 yards. Ashford added 61 yards on three totes and Jack Davenport hauled in five Hoover passes for 44 yards.
The Hawks hit the road again in Week 3 at Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday, Sept. 8. Lake Ridge (0-2) is coming off a 66-41 shellacking at the hands of Fort Worth Saginaw Boswell and has allowed 121 points in its first two games of the season. Heath returns to the friendly confines of Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium the following week to take on Waco Midway (0-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.