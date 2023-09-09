Friday’s tilt between Rockwall-Heath and Mansfield Lake Ridge may have been called late in the third quarter by inclement weather but the game had long ago been decided with the Hawks (2-1) leading 37-10 before any storms came.
Heath came into the game at No. 16 in the SportsDay Class 5A area rankings after a big win over perennial power Euless Trinity a week ago while Lake Ridge entered into the contest winless – and outscored 121-48 – and left that way at Newsome Stadium. The Eagles have now seen their point differential deficit grow to 100 in just three outings to start the 2023 season.
Quarterback Landon Dutka subbed in for injured starter Caleb Hoover when the he left the field in the first quarter with an injury and the game tied at a touchdown apiece. Dutka finished with 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18-of-28 passing.
Seeking a spark to shake off the season-opening doldrums, Lake Ridge unsuccessfully went for it on fourth down on the opening drive at its own 35 yard line. The Hawks capitalized on the short field – scoring on a 4-yard scoring run by Hoover that ended a seven-play, 35-yard drive for a 7-0 lead at the 7:39 mark.
Marcus Hayes burst up the middle for a 74-yard touchdown run on the ensuing Eagles drive for a 7-7 tie. From that point forward, though, it was all Heath as the Hawks scored twice – first on a 15-yard pass from Dutka to Fletcher Fiero and the latter on Dutka’s second scoring strike; this time a 28 yarder to Jackson Traa. The Fiero score came at the end of a 45-yard, 16-play drive and Traa’s followed an 11-play, 72-yard march.
Heath led 21-7 after a quarter of play and traded field goals with Lake Ridge as the teams went to the intermission with the Hawks holding a 24-10 lead. Heath’s 3-pointer was a 28 yarder off the foot of Cade Hyatt while the Eagles kick sailed through the uprights from 33 yards.
The Hawks added to their lead with a pair of third-quarter scores before the action was stopped. Malachi Tuesno found the end zone following a short 5-yard run to put Heath up 31-10. Tuesno led the Hawks’ ground attack with 99 yards and two scores.
The final score of the night came on Tuesno’s 18-yard run with 4:13 to go in the third quarter. Hayes had a big game with 129 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries. The Hawks outdistanced Lake Ridge 357-201 in total yards.
Heath hosts Waco Midway next Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, followed by their biggest rivalry against Rockwall on Sept. 22. Midway is winless at 0-3 and the Panthers are coming off a 48-17 loss to state-ranked Austin Vandergriff.
