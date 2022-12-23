They played four district basketball games on Tuesday.
The four varsity teams from the Rockwall Independent School District will take time off for Christmas before returning to action next week in tournaments.
The Rockwall Lady Jackets suffered their first District 10-6A loss to neighboring Royse City, 50-37, to fall to 2-1 in district play.
Lola Buraimo led Rockwall with 13 points, followed by Nicole Aguirre (8), Bri'kahyla Person (4) and Liz Laurence (4).
Kayla Kimbrough led Royse City and all scorers with 18 points. Shelby Aldridge and Nicole Weaver both tossed in 8 points as Royse City improved to 2-0 in district play.
Rockwall will play again in the Aggieland Tournament on Dec. 27-29.
Royse City slipped past the Rockwall Jackets, 45-43. Jayden Saa led Rockwall with 12 points. D'Von Turner and Corbin Brown both tossed in 8 points and Hudson Goellner added 6.
Chase Ferguson led Royse City with 13 points and Jammel Ward added 9.
Rockwall will play again in the Allen tournament Dec. 27-29.
The Rockwall-Heath Hawks outscored Tyler Legacy 30-24 in the second half to claim a 55-46 district victory.
Heath is slated to play next in the Allen tournament on Dec. 27-29.
Tyler Legacy handed the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks a 49-13 district loss.
The Lady Hawks are headed to the 82nd annual Dallas ISD Invitational and will play Lancaster at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Dallas Roosevelt.
