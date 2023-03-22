The Rockwall Yellowjackets swept rival Rockwall-Heath in back-to -back District 10-6A baseball games and then defeated Mesquite Horn.
Rockwall is now 3-0 in district play after beating Heath 2-1 in eight innings at home and then 12-6 at Heath on Friday night. The Jackets stayed undefeated in District 10-6A play with a 7-1 win at Mesquite Horn on Tuesday.
The Jackets are to continue their series with Horn on Friday in Rockwall.
Heath hung tough with Rockwall in the second game on Friday as it was tied at 6-6 heading into the seventh inning. The Jackets scored six runs in the seventh and blanked the Hawks in the bottom half of the inning to take the victory.
Brayden Randle and Mac Rose led the Yellowjackets at the plate with four hits apiece and each pounded a double. Rose drove in three runs and Randle drove in two and scored three runs. Pearson Riebock, also the winning pitcher, drove in three runs. Jake Overstreet and Remington Spoerl both managed two hits.
Westin Thompson led the Hawks at the plate with two hits. Collin Liles, Brady Ladusau and Parker Ivy also had hits.
Heath is scheduled to play next on Monday at Tyler Legacy and then at home on March 31 in the rematch against Legacy.
Spoerl took the mound win against Mesquite Horn, allowing only one hit, two walks and one earned run in 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.
Rose and Micah Kendrick both pounded two hits to lead the Jackets at the plate. Riebock, Randle, Overstreet, Spoerl, Landon Locke and Jack Jungles also had hits.
---
The Rockwall Lady Jackets are 4-0 in District 10-6A softball play.
They’ve beaten Rockwall-Heath 8-2, Mesquite Horn 2-0, Royse City 2-0 and North Forney 11-3.
The Lady Jackets’ next scheduled game is at home on Friday against Mesquite.
Rockwall racked up nine hits against North Forney including one each by Zoe Quinn, Rylie Swindall, Presley Brott, Laci Larsen, Ainsley Pemberton, Ava Wallace, Abrianna Kennedy, Rachel Lawyer and Taylor Minor.
Pemberton was credited with the mound win, giving up three hits and two runs in three innings with two strikeouts. Henderson allowed only two hits and one run in four innings with three strikeouts.
The Heath Lady Hawks are 1-3 in district play including at 13-6 win over Mesquite and losses of 8-2 to Rockwall, 3-0 to Tyler Legacy and 6-5 to Mesquite Horn.
Heath is scheduled to play next at Royse City on Friday.
Kelsey Fox slugged a homer and drove in four runs to lead the Lady Hawks against Horn. Emmy Apodaca slugged two hits, including a triple. Taylor Scott also had a hit.
