The following is a list of contested races on the ballots for Tuesday’s elections in Rockwall County. Note: Not all races will appear on all ballots.
Republican Party = (REP)
Democratic Party= (DEM)
Libertarian Party = (LIB)
Green Party = (GRN)
President/Vice President
Donald J. Trump/Michael R.Pence (REP)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)
Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker (GRN)
United States Senator
John Cornyn (REP)
Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)
Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)
United States Representative, District 4
Pat Fallon (REP)
Russell Foster (DEM)
Lou Antonelli (LIB)
Railroad Commissioner
James “Jim” Wright (REP)
Chrysta Castañeda (DEM)
Matt Sterett (LIB)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht (REP)
Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)
Mark Ash (LIB)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Jane Bland (REP)
Kathy Cheng (DEM)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd (REP)
Staci Williams (DEM)
William Bryan Strange III (LIB
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby (REP)
Gisela D. Triana (DEM)
Tom Oxford (LIB)
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Bert Richardson (REP)
Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)
Tina Clinton (DEM)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
David Newell (REP)
Brandon Birmingham (DEM)
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
Kevin M. Ellis (REP)
Brenda Davis (DEM)
State Representative, District 33
Justiin Holland (REP)
Andy Rose (DEM)
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
David Evans (REP)
Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM)
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
John Browning (REP)
Craig Smith (DEM)
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 8
Bill Whitehill (REP)
Dennise Garcia (DEM)
Rockwall County Tax Assessor-Collector
Kim Sweet (REP)
Amber Crimmings (DEM)
Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3
Dennis Bailey (REP)
Merceda Winder (DEM)
Rockwall County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Mark Russo (REP)
Tim Wells (DEM)
Rockwall Independent School District
School Board Trustee, Place 6
Vote for none or one
Peter Flores
Courtney Gober
Amy Hilton
City of Rowlett-General Election
For Councilmember Place One
Vote for none or one
Blake Margolis
Cindy Gonzales-Baker
City of Fate-General Election
Council Member, Place 2
Vote for none or one
Merle “Jake” Jacobson
John P. Brandt
Sean Demoe
Council Member, Place 3
Vote for none or one
Christopher Ash
Ian Fields
Heather Buegeler
City of Fate-Special Electiom
City of Fate, Texas Proposition A
The issuance of $3,250,000 of bonds by the City of Fate,Texas for designing, constructing, improving, expanding and equipping parks, trails and recreational facilities in the city. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.
For
Against
Bear Creek Special Utility District-General Election
Bear Creek Special Utility District Board of Directors
Vote for no more than Two
Letty Harrison
Michael Angelo Dillon
Roberty Haynes
City of McLendon-Chisholm General Election
Mayor Vote for none or one
Valerie Bodart
Keith Short
City of McLendon-Chisholm Special Election
City Council Member, Place 4
Vote for none or one
Brian Davis
Daniel Tucker
City of Wylie - Special Election
Councilmember, Place 2
Vote for none or one
Dave Strang
Tom Ambrose
City of Wylie - Charter Amendment Election
City of Wylie Proposition A
Shall Article 1, Section 3 of the City Charter be amended to update references to applicable state law governing the extension of boundaries?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition B
Shall Article II, Section 1 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law governing the powers of the City?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition C
Shall Article II, Section 1(B) of the City Charter be amended to remove the obsolete transitional provisions that are no longer necessary?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition D
Shall Article III, Section 6(C) of the City Charter be amended to clarify the process for the filing of vacancies occurring on the City Council?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition E
Shall Article III, Section 9 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding meetings of City Council?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition F
Shall Article III, Section 12 of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding public testimony at open meetings of the City Council?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition G
Shall Article V, Section 2(A) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding the eligibility to file for an elective office?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition H
Shall Article V, Section 3(C) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding early voting ballots?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition I
Shall Article VIII, Section 2(D) of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding Board of Adjustment members?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
City of Wylie Proposition J
Shall Article XI, Section 26 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding amendments to the City Charter?
FOR THE MEASURE
AGAINST THE MEASURE
Royse City School Board Trustee, Place 2
Vote for none or one
Christina Carrion
Cindi Jobe
Eric Price
