The following is a list of contested races on the ballots for Tuesday’s elections in Rockwall County. Note: Not all races will appear on all ballots.

Republican Party = (REP)

Democratic Party= (DEM)

Libertarian Party = (LIB)

Green Party = (GRN)

President/Vice President

Donald J. Trump/Michael R.Pence (REP)

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)

Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker (GRN)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (REP)

Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)

United States Representative, District 4

Pat Fallon (REP)

Russell Foster (DEM)

Lou Antonelli (LIB)

Railroad Commissioner

James “Jim” Wright (REP)

Chrysta Castañeda (DEM)

Matt Sterett (LIB)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht (REP)

Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)

Mark Ash (LIB)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland (REP)

Kathy Cheng (DEM)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd (REP)

Staci Williams (DEM)

William Bryan Strange III (LIB

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby (REP)

Gisela D. Triana (DEM)

Tom Oxford (LIB)

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson (REP)

Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)

Tina Clinton (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell (REP)

Brandon Birmingham (DEM)

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

Kevin M. Ellis (REP)

Brenda Davis (DEM)

State Representative, District 33

Justiin Holland (REP)

Andy Rose (DEM)

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

David Evans (REP)

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM)

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

John Browning (REP)

Craig Smith (DEM)

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 8

Bill Whitehill (REP)

Dennise Garcia (DEM)

Rockwall County Tax Assessor-Collector

Kim Sweet (REP)

Amber Crimmings (DEM)

Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Dennis Bailey (REP)

Merceda Winder (DEM)

Rockwall County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Mark Russo (REP)

Tim Wells (DEM)

Rockwall Independent School District

School Board Trustee, Place 6

Vote for none or one

Peter Flores

Courtney Gober

Amy Hilton

City of Rowlett-General Election

For Councilmember Place One

Vote for none or one

Blake Margolis

Cindy Gonzales-Baker

City of Fate-General Election

Council Member, Place 2

Vote for none or one

Merle “Jake” Jacobson

John P. Brandt

Sean Demoe

Council Member, Place 3

Vote for none or one

Christopher Ash

Ian Fields

Heather Buegeler

City of Fate-Special Electiom

City of Fate, Texas Proposition A

The issuance of $3,250,000 of bonds by the City of Fate,Texas for designing, constructing, improving, expanding and equipping parks, trails and recreational facilities in the city. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

For

Against

Bear Creek Special Utility District-General Election

Bear Creek Special Utility District Board of Directors

Vote for no more than Two

Letty Harrison

Michael Angelo Dillon

Roberty Haynes

City of McLendon-Chisholm General Election

Mayor Vote for none or one

Valerie Bodart

Keith Short

City of McLendon-Chisholm Special Election

City Council Member, Place 4

Vote for none or one

Brian Davis

Daniel Tucker

City of Wylie - Special Election

Councilmember, Place 2

Vote for none or one

Dave Strang

Tom Ambrose

City of Wylie - Charter Amendment Election

City of Wylie Proposition A

Shall Article 1, Section 3 of the City Charter be amended to update references to applicable state law governing the extension of boundaries?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition B

Shall Article II, Section 1 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law governing the powers of the City?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition C

Shall Article II, Section 1(B) of the City Charter be amended to remove the obsolete transitional provisions that are no longer necessary?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition D

Shall Article III, Section 6(C) of the City Charter be amended to clarify the process for the filing of vacancies occurring on the City Council?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition E

Shall Article III, Section 9 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding meetings of City Council?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition F

Shall Article III, Section 12 of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding public testimony at open meetings of the City Council?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition G

Shall Article V, Section 2(A) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding the eligibility to file for an elective office?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition H

Shall Article V, Section 3(C) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding early voting ballots?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition I

Shall Article VIII, Section 2(D) of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding Board of Adjustment members?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

City of Wylie Proposition J

Shall Article XI, Section 26 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding amendments to the City Charter?

FOR THE MEASURE

AGAINST THE MEASURE

Royse City School Board Trustee, Place 2

Vote for none or one

Christina Carrion

Cindi Jobe

Eric Price

Tags

Recommended for you