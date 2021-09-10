More than 480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in the Rockwall Independent School District, with hundreds more completing stay at home periods.
The district is continuing the daily reporting of new cases of the virus among students and staff members.
The update released Wednesday indicated that 404 students in the district had been confirmed with COVID-19, with 77 staff members confirmed with the virus. Another 237 students had completed a stay at home period, along with 47 staff members.
The Rockwall ISD campus scorecard and additional COVID-19 related information is available online at https://www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161
