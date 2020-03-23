The Rockwall County Commissioners Court met Monday and voted to extend the county’s emergency resolution previously issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners chose not to implement a disaster declaration, which would have included a stay at home requirement.
Hunt County issued a disaster declaration Monday.
The emergency resolution prohibits gatherings more than 500 people at county facilities, based on federal and state health official recommendations.
But Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday, which limits social gatherings to no more than 10 people. The order is in effect until April 3, but is subject to extension thereafter based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the CDC. The office of Rockwall County Emergency Management said that as of Monday, the county has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus.
