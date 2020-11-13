Keeping three books going on different subjects is easy when one is in the office, one in the bath, and one at the kitchen table to pick up and continue reading. Just finished the one in the office that is quite different from the others and I was so taken with it that I stayed in my office extra time to finish reading "Twelve Years a Slave" by Solomon Northup.
For anyone wishing to know how the slaves were generally treated in the South it is a must read. On the kitchen table is one by John Shelby Spong entitled, "A New Christianity For A New World". For a lay person, a minister, a regular church attender, or a practicing Atheist this will be an interesting addition to religious knowledge.
"The Pacific" by Hugh Ambrose, the son of Steve Ambrose, the prolific historian of war, is a much longer read but possibly more interesting in that it covers the war in the Pacific from a personal standpoint of the men who served in the WWII battles. As is true in any war the down time is much longer than the actual time spent in combat.Most of this generation has passed into history. This book was made into a 10 episode HBO series.
My long time search for knowledge has given me much pleasure over the years. I have no idea where my longing to know about the world around me and the worlds long past history came from. Most of the “knowledge” that has filtered through my brain is utterly useless on a day to day basis. Of no use at all is the history of ancient China nor the changes that have come to China throughout the centuries leading to the Communist regime of today.
Unless knowing more about the Chinese and its current drive to lead the world than some of the Congressmen and Women elected to high office know can be useful.
The changes that have come in the practice of Christianity, mostly by default, and the rising power of the Muslim community in the world have arrived by osmosis without the general population being aware of the changes. These changes have entered our lives softly and gently so as not to have been noticed. How does all this eclectic reading tie together you ask and how do the interlocking themes effect us in our daily life? Think about the strife engendered on the streets of America based upon a lack of our children being even remotely aware of the roots of racism. Think about the mistakes made by our government in dealing with countries that our leaders have no idea about or understanding of. Walk with me as we try to recognize a political conservative from a liberal. Every facet of our life has changed.
Just as the new (really the old) ideas that God is a distant and an out of reach God we no longer need in our lives has invaded too many pulpits while the makeup of our society has changed. We have slowly but surely allowed the elected persons and non-elected persons to draw big salaries as they give us silent instructions on how to live or do nothing at all. Apathy shows up everywhere masquerading as progress.
Change is constant and is many times a simple re-run of old ideas. Not too many years ago the prevailing theme was "God is dead' and we see this recurring in mainstream thought. God is much more than a cosmic Santa Claus or the heavenly Mr. Fix-it, or even the one approached by the team to win a game. Only when a person recognizes that God is so much larger than any human words can convey and the only one word that comes close to describing God is the one we need the most: LOVE.
Rev. Bob Reynolds
Rockwall
