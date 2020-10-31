Last week as I was leaving a McDonald’s, I noticed that a lady with her bicycle was still in the area and was obviously a homeless person in need of food. I parked my Jeep nearby and approached the lady with an idea that I could help a bit to take the edge of homelessness away. Little did I know I was in for an unexpected blessing and the beginning of a learning curve into the life of a long-term homeless person.
Sitting on the curb beside her I learned that she had been homeless by choice for over six years; that her brother-in-law was the manager of a well known restaurant; and that she had homeless friends who happened to ride up on their bicycles as we talked.
My wife came to sit down beside us all the while we were getting stares from the drivers passing by wondering about the scene unfolding before them. In conversation with Rod, her homeless friend, I learned he was the son of a clergyman and knew the Bible pretty well. By asking questions that I had long wondered about I learned that these three homeless friends relished the lifestyle they had chosen for themselves. This is not to say that short-term homeless people thought the same.
Then this morning as I was reading a small book by Philip Yancy entitled, "The Jesus I never Knew,” I came upon thoughts by Monika Hellwig, concerning the "advantages of being poor.” I hereby take the liberty of exchanging the word poor with “homeless,” and offer her thoughts. My
exchange of ideas with the homeless folks seemed to dovetail with the following thoughts:
1. The homeless know they are in urgent need of help.
2. The homeless know they must depend on God and powerful people even as they treasure their interdependence on each other.
3. The homeless rest their security not on things but on people.
4. The homeless have no exaggerated sense of their own importance, and no exaggerated need for privacy.
5. The homeless expect little from competition and much from cooperation.
6. The homeless can distinguish between necessities and luxuries.
7. The homeless can wait, because they have acquired a kind of dogged patience born of acknowledged dependence.
8. The fears of the homeless are more realistic and less exaggerated, because they already know that one can survive great suffering and want.
9. The homeless can respond to the call of the Gospel with a certain abandonment because they have so little to lose and are ready for anything.
Having worked at times with homeless individuals in my years the above answers a few of my questions. But only a few.
Bob Reynolds
Rockwall
