The first draft of the Rockwall County budget has been completed and provided to the Commissioners Court for comment.
Unfortunately, by this time in the cycle, the second draft, that incorporates all the changes from draft number one, should have been published and available to the public.
The current schedule calls for it to be published late this week and then the public can comment on the final budget on Sept 28.
This is poor planning on the part of the county judge, who is responsible for the preparation of the budget, as the final budget, by law, goes into effective on Oct.1. Thus, any comments by the public on the budget on Sept 28 will have a very difficult time in influencing the final budget for Fiscal Year 2022.
In reviewing Draft Number One of the proposed budget, there are several obvious comments which can be made.
Again, longevity pay for elected officials has been included in the budget. Surely after a 25% raise for these elected officials last year, they do not need to be additionally rewarded for being elected.
There again is no mention of combining the two 911 emergency centers in the county. There are no physical reasons this cannot be accomplished with a reduction in expense for both the county and Rockwall city.
There has been mentioned recently in Commissioner Court meetings that a 5 Year Strategic Plan for the library has been approved. When, after 10 years of the initial plan being developed by our citizens, will the county finally review and update the Rockwall County Strategic Plan as all the cities in the county have done??
Another strange observation. The human resources director is scheduled to receive a $1300 raise making that salary $93,888. But at the same time, the Elections Administrator, who has the total responsibility for all of the elections in the county, is scheduled to make $80,000. Looks like a reversal might be more appropriate.
As of January 1, 2022, the long-term debt of the county will be $137,955,000.
It looks like it might be an interesting election season coming up for county offices. Already two individuals have announced they are running for the seat on the Commissioners Court being vacated by Lee Gilbert. Rumors are that an additional one or two people will throw their hat in that ring.
For Precinct 4, the seat held by David Magness until his death and now filled by Janet Nichol, both Ms. Nichol and at least one additional challenger will be running for the office.
And for county judge, one candidate has already announced he is running for this position. Rumors are that at least one more person will also announce running against the current judge.
The subject of term limits is always one that generates much discussion. Many individuals have suggested that term limits are appropriate for the Congress. The reasons are many, but primarily term limits are needed to get new blood in the decision-making structure of the government.
New blood brings new ideas, and new ways of doing business. New people don’t bring preconceived ideas and having to defend old ways that don’t work as well as hoped for when started.
Progress is like a fast-moving train. It doesn’t stop very long and one has to be ready to move and accelerate with the train or you will simply just get left behind.
Each one needs to think about that when the election for these positions is held.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County Judge and can be reached at Jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.