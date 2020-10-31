Did you ever stop and wonder how the smallest county in Texas became so popular and grew so fast? The county was actually created in 1873 and managed to exist without much fanfare for many years. In 1950, the population was a mere 6,116 and the major item of interest was the cotton which was grown in “The Bottom” which is now Lake Ray Hubbard. In 1960, the population had actually dropped to 5,878. The singular most important event of that time was Dallas annexing 22,745 acres of the county and starting the process of developing Ray Hubbard as a source of water for their city.
By 1970 the population had grown back to 7,046. Rockwall City was 3,121: Fate 329, Royse City 1,536 and Heath 520. McLendon Chisholm didn’t even exist. By 1980 the population had doubled again to 14,528 with the interstate route from Texas to Arkansas running right through the middle of the county. Builders were starting to recognize the movement from the city to the outlying areas which brought about the establishment of MUD’s and PID’s in some of the new developments. In 1988, I-30 was expanded from two to four lanes.
By 1990 the population had doubled once again to 25,604. Custom builders start developing areas in the county led by men such as Rob Whittle, Kirby Albright, Doug Hall, Ted Lyon, Russell Phelps, Rex Robinson, Rick Shipley, Terry Bowen and Scott Lewis. Focus intensified on the school system as growth was directly tied to the reputation of the schools. The town of Rockwall almost doubles as development starts along I-30 and the first big shopping center (Steger) starts development with nationwide stores.
The year 2000 sees another doubling of the population to over 43,000. Royse City triples in size to over 6,000 while Rockwall City and Heath also double. Fate is at 602 at the start of the year. Production builders such as DR Horton, Pulte Homes, and Altura Homes descend on the county starting new developments.
The county, led by Commissioners Jerry Wimpee and Bruce Beaty, addresses growth through the establishment of sub-division rues and regulations, a Transportation Consortium, and a Rockwall Emergency Service Corporation. Wimpee and Beaty coined the phrase “Not a County of Minimums” and their actions proved the phrase accurate as the county is still benefiting directly from these actions on their part.
The year 2010 saw the population to have grown to 78,337: Rockwall City at 37,951, Fate is taking off at 6,357, Royse City at 9,349, Heath at 6,921 and now McLendon Chisholm at 1,373. Property values were growing 10-15% per year. The George Bush highway was nearing completion making it much easier to get to Rockwall County from other North Texas locations.
By the end of 2019 the population of the county was 100,330: Rockwall City at 44,208, Fate at 17,000, Royse City at 10,754, Heath at 8,440, and McLendon Chilhsom at 2,633. The Industrial Park in Rockwall had over 15 companies and 1,500 jobs. Major developments in Fate and Royse City were completed.
“The Harbor” had been built making Rockwall a destination for social activities. A low crime rate, excellent schooling systems in Rockwall and Royse City, a stable political structure, and plenty of available land for development all added to the desirability of the county.
So what caused all this rapid growth of our county? I suggest seven specific things: The Federal -Aid Highway Act of 1956 laid the groundwork for I-30 to come right through the middle of the county. Lake Ray Hubbard is by far a significant draw. The natural movement of people from the cities to outlying areas and our proximity to Dallas both were a major factor. Our location on the major I-30 highway. The school systems of Rockwall and Royse City are a major draw for those with kids. Well managed and laid out communities coupled with the overall attitude of our county, cities, and citizens are major contributors to why we are what we are.
What comes next? Expansion of the cities through annexation is bound to happen. Projections for growth to 150,000 by 2030 and 250,000 by 2050 will task our school systems as well as our transportation systems. Will we lose the country/small city feel versus the large city as we go through this growth in population? What about our use of the available land? Do we have a viable land use plan for the county? How about government efficiencies? Our governments have been free of political rhetoric for many years and political decisions have been totally lacking. Will they stay that way? Mix of residential and commercial is always an issue that so far has been addressed well. Can it continue?
Finally, tax rates. As we grow, more and more will be needed of our school systems and our services form the various governments. How well they manage this growth will be indicated directly on tax rates of we citizens.
Pay attention county commissioners, mayors and city councils, and school boards. You have lots of planning to do to keep our county what we know it to be.
Jerry Hogan is a retired former Rockwall County judge. He can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
