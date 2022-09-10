We are constantly being bombarded with conflicting stories. What do we believe and what do we attribute to the sensationalism of the media in their desire to increase their sphere of influence?
The debate in Washington is never ending, and depending on whom you listen too, you may get a totally different reported story. More and more politicians from both sides of the aisle speak out daily on a variety of subjects that are reported in the various media sources in totally different ways.
Compounding this “normal” problem is the mid-term election, which is being held in less than two months. The almost daily changes in facts about circumstances of the candidates and the environment, let alone how these facts are reported, results in confusion and conflicting information being provided to us, the American public.
Let me cite some specifics from a recent national polling firm YouGov that shows what people believe versus what is true.
What percent of the country is Black? Answer from the individuals polled: 41%; Actual 12%.
What percent of marriages are mixed race? Response 50%; Actual 1%.
What percent is Latino? Response 39%; Actual 17%.
How many families make over $500,000 per year? Response 26%; Actual 1%.
What percent of Americans are vegetarians? Response 30%; Actual 5%.
What percent of Americans live in New York City? Response 30%; Actual 3%.
What percent of Americans are gay? Response 30%; Actual 3%.
So why do people have such inaccurate thoughts on these counts?
Perhaps a joke I heard a long time ago might shed some light on the why.
It seems a motorcycle rider is going past a local zoo when he sees a little girl leaning into a lion’s cage. Suddenly the lion grabs her jacket and tries to pull her inside the cage to slaughter her under the eyes of her screaming parents.
The biker jumps off his motorcycle, runs to the cage, and hits the lion on the nose with a powerful punch. Whimpering from the pain the lion jumps back, letting go of the little girl. The biker grabs her and brings her to her terrified parents who thank him endlessly.
A reporter for one of the national newspapers has seen the entire scene, and addressing the biker says, “Sir, this was the most gallant and brave thing I have ever seen a man do in my entire life.”
“Why it was nothing, really, says the biker.
“The lion was behind bars. I just saw this little kid in danger and acted as I felt like.”
“Well, says the reporter, I’ll make sure this won’t go unnoticed. I’m a reporter and tomorrow’s newspaper will have this on page one.”
The following morning the biker buys the paper to see if it is indeed on the front page. Here is what he sees from the overzealous reporter. “Biker Gang Member Assaults African Immigrant at Local Zoo and Steals Lunch.”
You figure!
This next two months are going to be especially vulnerable to conflicting reporting. Don’t always believe what you read or see in the newspapers or on the national TV news broadcast. The important things are always simple, and the simple things are always hard. Make up your own mind on the issues facing America.
Next time you think Americans have changed and not in a good way, remember: it quite likely is fake. Most people think just like you do, but unfortunately the media continues to try and convince us that our country is divided, and no satisfactory solution is in sight.
Don’t believe it!
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County Judge who volunteers to write these articles. He can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net or 214-394-4033.
