By Jerry Hogan
Currently when we vote in Rockwall County, for the early voting, we have a choice of four voting locations spread throughout the county. Any registered voter may vote at any location.
However, if one does not vote early, on election day everyone who votes must go to the voting location in their specific precinct where they are registered to vote; no choice of locations is offered. There are 17 of these precinct locations again spread throughout the county.
Through the initiative of our election administration, Chris Lynch, the Secretary of State was requested to allow the county to offer “county wide” voting locations.
In this manner, early voting would remain the same with four locations provided just as in the current scheme. However, for election day, the 17 locations would be reduced to 12 and any registered voter in the county could vote at any location; no more being restricted to only voting in your registered precinct.
The state approved this request, and the first test of the new concept will be the upcoming election in November of this year. Rockwall County is only one of about one-third of the counties in the state that are authorized to offer the county wide voting.
In addition to the convenience offered with this scheme, an additional benefit is that no voting location will now be housed in any of our elementary schools. New locations throughout the county have been selected so that any voting location on election day is convenient and readily available for we citizens.
Any time elections and voting come up for discussion, the immediate concern centers on fraud and protecting the legitimacy of the vote. Here in this new scheme, the only thing that has changed in the county is where one can vote: no changes in methods of voting, transmission of results, or counting of the ballots.
I have discussed the issue of fraud with Chris Lynch and have gone through the sequence of voting, how a ballot is prepared by the voter, complied, transmitted, and counted.
Briefly when a voter first goes to the polls, their ID is checked against a common data base that contains all the registered voters in the county. This checking is done through either a land line or WIFI connection to the data base.
If the individual is in that data base, they are provided a paper ballot and directed to a voting machine. Here the individual selects options that are presented to them on a “touch screen”, e.g., For mayor…Sam Smith or Jack Jones. The voter selects options for each alternative presented.
After all the options have been presented on the screen, the paper ballot is inserted into the device and each option that was selected appears in written form on the paper ballot. All this activity is contained in the touch screen device: no transmission of any of the data.
The paper ballot is then hand carried to a “tabulator” device that receives the ballot and records each alternative selected by the voter. Again, there is no electronic transmission of this data.
At the end of the voting day, the precinct judge has the tabulator machine provide a “Thumb Drive” which has all the data which was accumulated during the voting day.
This Thumb Drive is then hand carried to the election’s administrator. He collects the accumulated data from the Thumb Drive and adds it to all the data collected from each voting location in the county. Once all precincts have reported their results in this manner, the election is concluded.
This is a pretty secure process. So where can fraud easily happen: in the Registration Process. Individuals can fill out registration documents to be a voter remotely; no on-site appearance required and as long as the application has a valid Texas driver’s license number or SSN number, the application is approved.
Once the “person” is registered, their name appears in the common data base of registered voters. Thus, if someone shows up at the voting location or submits an absentee ballot, if their name is in the common data base, they are considered to be a legal voter.
Pretty easy to game that system and have phantom voters registered in our county that show up on election day to help sway an election.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County Judge and can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
