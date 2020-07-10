Now the resistance has started! First we had the issue of who would, at some point, realize that action needed to be taken to slow down or stop the rapid escalation of positive COVID-19 cases in Texas, our county, and our cities. The governor finally decided that he would be the one to “bite the bullet” and announce a statewide decision for people to wear masks under a variety of conditions. This decision immediately came under attack by many mayors and sheriffs throughout Texas saying they would not enforce the decision by the governor as “it was too full of legal loopholes.”
Sometimes we seem to forget history and that is probably a big mistake. For example, back in the May time frame, Dallas County was reporting about 250 cases of positive COVID-19 each day. The state was reporting about 2,000 a day. Restrictions at that time included size of crowds, emphasis on social distancing, closing of many businesses, all bars closed, and severe limitations on the number of people who could be in restaurants. These restrictions were lifted around the first of June and the positive rate of COVID-19 infections has risen to over 1,100 per day in Dallas County and almost 9,000 a day in the state of Texas. Along with Arizona and Florida, Texas has become the “hot spot” for these infections in the US.
Even though the restrictions were lifted, recommendations to prevent the virus included social distancing and the wearing of face masks. However, to make a long story short, citizens seemed to either not understand the seriousness of the disease or they adopted the attitude that “we all are going to get it anyway so we might as well do it now and get it over with.” As a result, people flocked to bars, beaches, swimming pools and a variety of other venues where large crowds gathered. No social distancing and no wearing of preventative masks. And the infection rate soared to what we are seeing today.
All health officials from local doctors, to nurses in the ICU where patients are being treated, to heads of the CDC and infection disease centers, to local and national leaders, are all saying “wear your mask.” While there was a debate earlier on that questioned the value of masks, that debate was resolved and all now say that the wearing of the mask will save lives by restricting the spread of the disease. Not only does it help protect the wearer but also all whom the individual comes in contact with.
But people aren’t doing it! All sorts of arguments are being expressed: “no government is going to tell me what to do,” “I don’t believe in socialism,” “It’s all about politics,” “my constitutional rights are being violated,” “they are a pain in the neck,” “It’s too hot,” and the list continues to grow. Not wearing a mask has become “a cause” and that is so unfortunate.
How many citizens revolted when laws were made that you couldn’t smoke in a restaurant? How about when schools mandated that kids who were not vaccinated could not attend? How about speed limits being imposed in school zones? How about when legal drinking age was established? Clearly all of these actions were taken for the good of society. And if one extrapolates just a bit, they all were health related.
It is a shame that some people really believe that the wearing of the mask does no good and for whatever reason they are not going to wear one. The heck with society, the heck with my neighbors, the heck with being a good citizen, and the rest of you need to just leave me alone and let me do my thing. To that, I say PLEASE DO THE RIGHT THING … WEAR A MASK. You may save the life of someone you love.
Jerry Hogan is a former county judge of Rockwall County. He can be reached at 214-394-4033.
