Summer is almost over and needless to say, it was not a typical summer. The outdoor concerts, ball games, Fourth of July celebrations, etc., just didn’t happen this summer like they have in previous years. We didn’t really see all the American flags and hear the singing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” like we have in the past. Instead we have seen a lot of discussion and actions that concern our national flag. Maybe its time to look at our flag a little differently.
This story has been told many times, but it illustrates the point so well. The setting is a major military base on the west coast of the U.S. A Marine Expeditionary Force of about 1,800 Marines has just returned from their tour of duty in Iraq. Friends, relatives and loved ones had gathered to welcome the returning warriors home from their combat duty. Hugs, kisses and laughter greeted each returning Marine.
After the returning ceremony had ended, people were quick to start getting their gear loaded in their vehicles and just “get off the base and get going” and start their welcome home leave. And as one Dad related, “Evening was falling quickly when above the sounds of joy and laughter, you could hear the sound of a bugle over the PA system. Without even thinking, and in what seemed to be a seamless movement, my son handed his cold adult beverage off to me, turned towards the flag pole and cracked to attention, rapidly followed by a crisp salute. In that split second that parking lot went from sounds of joy to a peace and calm I’d only experienced in church. A quick glance from side to side revealed Cammie-clad Marines in the same position as my son. Without a word, soon followed we civilians standing more erect and placing of our hands over our heart.
It was a quick ceremony, but what amazed me most was those Marines had just gotten back from sand, heat and months without their loved ones and yet the reverence and pride for our flag and our nation was without question. I wish every American could’ve seen the look of pride and respect that was on each Marines face as they paid respect to their flag and our Nation that evening.”
And as the father continued, “It took several minutes after ‘Taps’ was done for anyone in that parking lot to make a sound. Looking around revealed that many loved ones were just in awe as I was. Without a spoken word those Marines said wonders for ‘love of country.’”
We seldom, if ever, get to honor our flag and our nation by participating in a flag raising or lowering at a military base. But we do get to honor our nation each time we hear the “Star-Spangled Banner” played or sung, to see our nation’s flag pass in front of us during a parade, or see it covering the casket of a veteran, or when we recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag, or simply every time we pass an American flag on a flagpole and think to ourselves what that flag represents.
Please honor our flag and our nation.
Take every opportunity you have to remember what that flag stands for and for the hundreds of thousands of men and women who have lost their lives for the freedom and protection that flag represents.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County judge and US Army Green Beret Officer. He can be reached at 214-394-4033.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.