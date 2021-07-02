By Jerry Hogan
Two weeks ago, approximately 250-300 citizens of Rockwall County formally said goodbye through a memorial for a man that for the last 18 years served as one of our commissioners on the Rockwall County Commissioners Court.
That man was Commissioner of Precinct 4, David Magness of Royse City.
I had the honor of working with David on the Commissioners Court. He was a man that got things done. Whether it was managing the road projects scheduled for the county for the last 10 years or starting to help manage and drive the focus on the Open Space for the county, David was the man that got it done.
But that’s not all. David also was in a major leadership role during the last 20 years in the Royse City ISD, The Royse City Chamber of Commerce, the Farmers Electrical Co-Op, the Royse City Rotary, Star Transit, and a major supporter of his church.
In other words, David Magness was a person who was committed to serving his fellow citizens. He also was a good guy.
As anyone who has lived in the North Dallas area for any length of time knows, there is a great demand for new roads in the area. Each city and county have their own interpretation of what is important for their citizens, and they independently attempt to solicit from the State the funds and commitment to build “their” roads.
This places the State in the position of trying to allocate limited funds to many different requests from the variety of cities and counties.
In the early 2000’s, three Rockwall County Commissioners, Jerry Wimpee, Bruce Beaty, and David Magness, proposed a new way of doing business in this area. Instead of each town and the county going to the State with competing demands for new roads, an agreement would be reached with all the cities in the county, where a new Transportation Consortium would be formed in the County.
This consortium would meet and agree upon all projects required in the county, place them in priority order, and then request funds for the State based upon this priority listing.
As an added incentive, the group also proposed a $100 million road bond fund be established by our citizens so the County could go to the State without total “hat in hand”. If the State would approve a particular project, those road bond money would be used to pay for the engineering of the project; the State would then pay the construction costs.
The consortium was formed, and the citizens did approve the $100 million road bond. And this way of doing business became the model for North Texas in how to build new roads.
David Magness then became the manager of the implementation of these new roads with the State. Every month he would chair a meeting where all the participants in the County would meet, discuss ongoing projects, look at new projects needed, and review the funds of the approved road bond.
He has done this for the last 10 years and you can see the progress made in our county versus those adjacent who are just now going to the model established here 10 years ago.
To help honor David, effective on September 1, Route 66 in Rockwall County will be named the “Commissioner David Magness Memorial Highway.” A fitting honor for a man that deserves all our praise and thanks for all his years of service.
He will be greatly missed!
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County Judge and can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
