Forty-five years ago we saw on our TVs the chaotic fall of Vietnam. But how many actually lived through that event and were able to talk about it later? This is a true story of one man who can.
If you were in the Vietnam war, you probably knew what “Air America” was all about. Actually it was the airline in Southeast Asia that belonged to the CIA and all its employees were CIA personnel. And as you might think, it was used to do their missions just like the military aircraft were used to do the missions of the various military services.
One of those employees was Ed Adams of Dallas. He was the station manager and flew for that airline in Vietnam. He related the following story to me many years ago and I have never forgotten the horror he must have gone through.
Ed was the man that flew the last fixed-wing airplane out of Saigon on April 29, 1975, right ahead of the advancing North Vietnamese Army. And as he said, “it wasn’t an easy task to get off the ground and get out of there before he became another American casualty.”
First he had to get to the airport from his apartment in Saigon. Not an easy task with shelling occurring, refugees trying to leave the city, and blockades set up on streets stopping traffic. As he told it, “I finally got to the gate of the airport and then a Vietnamese policeman stops me and say I can’t enter. I played dumb for a while until finally a bus loaded with people got behind me and started honking. I told the guard those people were suppose to fly out, and pointing to my flight jacket, I told him I was the pilot. That got me through immediately.”
Next he said he had to clear the ramp where the Air America plane was located from all the extra people who were trying to leave the city. Some he marched away and some he had to use more force. He said, “After getting a big bunch of civilians to leave, I turned into an area and met five Vietnamese soldiers with rifles coming down the hallway to try and get on a plane. Although I had an M-16 rifle in one hand it was pointed at the ground, so when the lead soldier started to raise his weapon, I just simply hit him as hard as I could right on his jaw. I then raised my rifle and told the others to leave. Good solution … but I broke my hand and that made it a lot tougher trying to start and fly a plane.”
Next he had to get an airplane. His plane was a VTB that was already loaded with his personal gear and was ready to go. However when he walked out to the flight line he saw another Air America C-46 transport plane sitting next to his. It was loaded with people trying to get out of country, but no other pilot was available to fly the plane. As he said, “I couldn’t just leave them there, so I traded a ride out for two guys trying to escape in exchange for them loading all of my belongings into the C-46. Then I found that 152 people were crammed into the plane that was designed to carry 52. I just stuffed and jammed them in and closed the door.”
Next he had to get the plane off the ground. An artillery round exploded in the main hanger about 40 feet from where the plane was located; get the plane started and on the move; veer around the VTB; miss a little bit and clip the tail of the VTB but fortunately no damage to the C-46; down the ramp to the taxi way; hang a right on it and look up to see a DHC-4 Caribou airplane burning; can’t go there; make a right turn on the next taxi way; it’s full of burning civilian planes; hang a left onto a runway and see a C-130 burning; go across the grass to the next runway and see thousands of people coming down the runway to get on the plane; give it full power and get in the air before they totally block the only runway left.
In the air and on the way to Bangkok, Thailand.
A little bit of history that happened a long time ago … but it really did happen and for those of us in the Vietnam War, it’s a sad history that we are sorry ever happened the way it did.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County Judge and Army Officer. He can be reached at 214-394-4033.
