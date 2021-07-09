Last week the last of our troops pulled out of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. All that is left of U.S. forces in that country is about 650 Soldiers guarding the U.S. embassy. After 20 years we are essentially finally out of Afghanistan!
What did our incursion into that country cost? In terms of human life, we lost about 2,400 U.S. military personnel and about 1,700 U.S. contractor personnel. We had over 21,000 U.S. casualties and about 43,000 Afghans lost their lives.
We spend $825 billion while we were there at a rate of about $3 billion a month before we finally made the final decision to get out.
We first went into Afghanistan after the 9-11 attack on our country. The initial mission was to destroy the training camps of the terrorists who had attacked U.S. on that September day.
A small team of Green Beret Special Forces were parachuted into Afghanistan where they made contact with local Taliban resistance forces. Through the U.S.e of high-tech equipment, these U.S. Soldiers were able to direct high flying U.S. bombers to destroy the enemy forces and facilities.
Additional U.S. forces soon followed, and for the next almost 20 years we continued to engage the defeated Taliban and attempt to go about the task of “Nation Building.”
The American public was never told what our strategic objectives might be in that country. We jU.S.t continued to send our troops back and forth from the States for the 20 years, through four different presidents, countless in-country commanding generals, numerous changing tactical strategies, and still no defined reason.
And as expected, America lost interest in this war. Unless one had a friend or family member involved, as far as the publics concern seemed to be, it was “America is at the mall, the Army is at the war.”
The men and women of our military were spending repeated tours of duty fighting this war or the one in Iraq. We owe them a lot!
At the same time as all this is happening; we continue to see numerous public demonstrations of disrespect of our flag and our country.
This is what that flag and our country means to those U.S. personnel now in our military.
A Marine unit of about 1,800 personnel had just returned from Iraq. Friends, relatives, and loved ones had gathered to welcome the returning warriors’ home from their combat duty. Hugs, kisses, and laughter greeted each returning person.
After the returning ceremony had ended, people were quick to start getting their gear loaded in their vehicles and ust “Get off the base and get going” to start their welcome home leave.
And as one Dad related, “Evening was falling quickly when above the sounds of joy and laughter you could hear the sound of a bugle over the P.A. system. Without even thinking and in what seemed to be a seamless moment, my son handed his cold beverage to me, turned toward the flagpole and cracked to attention, rapidly followed by a crisp salute. In that split second that parking lot went from sounds of joy to a peace and calm I’d only experienced in church.
“A quick glance from side to side revealed camie-clad Marines in the same position as my son. Without a word, we civilians followed standing more erect and placing our hands over our heart.
“It was a quick ceremony, but what amazed me the most was those Marines had just gotten back from sand, heat, and months without their loved ones, and yet the reverence and pride for our flag and our nation was without question.
I wish every American could’ve seen the look of pride and respect that was on each Marines face as they paid respect to their flag and our nation that evening.”
We seldom, if ever, get to honor our flag and our nation by participating in a flag raising or lowering at a military base.
But we do get to honor our nation each time we hear the Star-Spangled Banner played or sung, or see our nation’s flag pass in front of you during a parade, or see it covering the casket of a veteran, or when we recite the Pledge of Allegiance, or simply every time we pass an American flag on a flagpole and think to ourselves what that flag represents.
Please honor our flag and our nation. Take every opportunity to remember what that flag stands for and for the hundreds of thousands of men and women who lost their lives for the freedom and protection that flag represents.
Jerry Hogan is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel and former Rockwall County Judge. He can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
