It’s that time of the year again. One of the responsibilities of many county judges in Texas is the preparation of the county budget for the upcoming year. Once prepared, the budget is provided to the four county commissioners who provide their input as to how county funds will be distributed and spent.
To prepare the budget, the judge first receives an estimate from the Central Appraisal District as to the expected revenue to be generated through citizens property taxes.
Other sources of revenue are then estimated by the judge, such as fees, fines, and special revenue funds, to arrive at a total projected revenue for the next fiscal year which starts on October 1.
Using the budget for this current year as an example, 25.3% of the monies derived from the tax rate goes to the payment of the principal and interest on the county debt. Of the remaining funds, 68.7% of that amount goes to personnel costs for the county.
Much of what is left is allocated for operating costs and other fixed expenses. Thus, the judge needs to be very judicious in the preparation of the draft budget to be presented to the commissioners for their revenue.
Several cost saving proposals have been presented in previous articles that would increase efficiency and reduce costs. One of these is the consolidation of duplicate 911 centers in Rockwall County. Currently both Rockwall city and the County operate the same type 911 center.
They are located about 3 miles apart. Rockwall city handles all the 911 calls for Rockwall city and Heath. The County handles essentially the rest. The equipment in both facilities is the same. The people are equally trained. Both centers have additional capacity if needed.
In 2011 when the strategic plan was developed by a group of about 135 citizens, one of the recommendations was to combine these two centers. That has yet to happen. Clearly a consolidation would improve the efficiency of this vital function in the county.
A second cost reduction would occur if the county longevity pay for elected officials was cancelled. While the Commissioners Court did address this issue last year, their resolution was to essentially block this payment for any newly elected official but to continue the payment for those elected officials currently in office.
This special pay is paid each year at Christmas time as a “bonus” for serving as an elected official. Once an individual has been in office for 5 years, this pay starts with increments of $180 per year for every year served over 5. A maximum of $3500 is authorized for each individual.
Why pay an elected official any money other than their authorized salary, especially after the salary of all elected officials was raised this year to at least $96,000 per year?
Another major issue that has been around since the establishment of the strategic plan in 2011 is the issue of “Open Space” in the county.
As the county continues to expand from its current population to an expected 250,000 by the year 2050, the focus of the strategic plan on this subject was “what will the county look like in that year and how do we get the county to be the vision we want.”?
Such subjects as trails, parks, green belts, and interfaces between cities in these areas, were just a few of the major areas contained within the plan.
There has been a small group of very dedicated citizens working this issue since 2011. The county allocated $250,000 initially to get the necessary studies done. For years, however, the county and the cities played only lip service to the establishment of a viable “Open Space” plan for the county.
Finally, Commissioner David Magness agreed to lead this effort at the county, and actual progress was being made with the cities and the Open Space working group. Unfortunately, David died early this year and no progress has been made since.
Until the county gets firmly behind the establishment of a plan that includes all the participants in the county (cities, schools, developers, etc.) nothing will be accomplished in this area.
It’s time to get serious and put the emphasis that this subject deserves. Funds need to be allocated in the budget and a hard charging county representative needs to be assigned to making this a viable plan that was agreed to 10 years ago.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County Judge and can be reached at 214-394-4033
