Now that we are finally getting out of Afghanistan, lets hope that the American people do not forget the sacrifices that so many of our Soldiers and their families have made over the last 20 years.
Do you remember a couple of months ago when we read that one of our Royse City policemen had been hit by a car along side the highway where he was trying to help?
That man was Michael Baley and while he was not killed, he is in braces on both legs and will be until at least the end of this year.
But that’s not what this article is about. It’s about what Michael Baley did as a Soldier long ago and what so many of our neighbors also did.
Michael entered the Army in 1992 after graduating from Royse City High School in 1990. He went through both basic and advanced Infantry training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and after completing his initial two-year tour of duty, he transferred to the Texas National Guard.
He was the normal weekend warrior spending most of his time in his civilian job and drilling on weekends with the Guard. Then 911 happened, and his Army experiences really started to happen.
We are all familiar with what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan. We have a good knowledge of the nuclear potential crises in Iran and North Korea. We also have read a little about the destruction that happened in the Sudan and know about the continuing issues in the Middle East.
But how many of us know what happened in the old Yugoslavia that split into 5 separate countries? While Bosnia, Serbia, and Kosovo are words we have heard before, most of us have forgotten that at one time we had over twenty thousand US service men and women in Kosovo.
Michael Baley was one of those Army Soldiers in Kosovo.
You probably have seen at least one war movie when the Battalion Commander calls in the Sergeant from the front lines and say something like, ”Sarge, you have done a great job as Platoon Sergeant and now I want you to take over as Platoon Leader. I know you are not an officer, but the lieutenant was wounded and evacuated, and I don’t have anyone with your experience, knowledge, or leadership ability. You can do the job. Go get them.”
That’s what happened to Michael Baley; he went from a weekend warrior to an acting Lieutenant in a war zone.
And in the words of Sergeant Baley, “what we attempted to do was to keep the Albanians and the Serbians from renewing the conflict that started in the 90’s and really heated up in 1999. We helped in the local communities and assisted their governments in establishing themselves. The challenge was getting the two sides to work together in public.”
From my own experience of 20 years in the Army, for Sergeant Baley to be placed in an officer’s position means he was one heck of a soldier and leader. I asked him long ago what the most exciting thing was that happened to him since being in the Army expecting him to tell me about his “promotion.”
Instead in his words, “Being appreciated; for a long time before 9-11 people just saw Soldiers as someone costing their tax dollars. After Desert Storm there was a sense of pride, but it was short lived.
After 911 when I would drive home from weekend drill and stop to get gas or something from the store, people would shake my hand and thank me for serving our country. So, by far, the most exciting thing is being appreciated.”
When asked what he would say to a person considering joining the military, listen to this answer. “What a more rewarding feeling can one have than serving in the military for their country. There is no greater pride than that. It is a purely selfless job for the money is not great, the living conditions are sometimes worse than imaginable, the separation from family is difficult and challenging, but it is worth it in the end. For years to come we will continue protecting this great nation.”
No better words have been spoken. Many of our neighbors have served and continue to serve. Thank them for their service and support them as we continue into this unsettled world that has so much uncertainty for all of us.
Jerry Hogan is a retired US Army Officer and former Rockwall County Judge. He can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
