Most tax-paying citizens have no idea what the responsibilities of our county elected officials might be. To help assist in providing more information on this subject, a series of articles will be written and published here to go over the responsibilities of each elected official in our county government.
The first article will discuss the county clerk, which I think is appropriate since we have a brand new county clerk.
Simply put, the county clerk is the keeper of most non-judicial records in the county and is responsible for the issuance of many public documents such as marriage licenses and death certificates. The duties of this individual were first detailed in an 1846 law that required county clerks “to record all deeds, ,mortgages, conveyances, deeds of trust, bonds, covenants, defeasances or other instruments of writing, of or concerning any lands and tenements, or goods and chattels or moveable property of any description.” Additionally, the law also stated “all marriage contracts, power of attorney, and official bonds be recorded.”
Today, the majority of duties still pertain to the receipt, custody, and issuance of a wide array of documents, instruments, certificates, licenses, and other official papers in addition to providing the clerk duties of the two county court at laws.
The office is also responsible for the recording of real estate transactions, subdivision maps/plats, financial records, elected official’s monthly reports, federal and state tax liens, abstract judgements, juvenile records, and military records. The clerk is also responsible for the storage and preservation of records. In the case of Rockwall County, some of these records go back to the 1800s. The clerk is also responsible to the commissioners court to attend all sessions and record all proceedings as well as being charged with keeping all books, papers, records, and effects belonging to the court.
The county clerk is elected every four years. Their office is located on the first floor of the new courthouse and the first thing you see when walking into the office are the two representatives of the clerk who handle marriage licenses and birth and death certificates. You might say the county clerk is responsible for your record of life from birth to marriage to death.
There are a total of 14 personnel in the office of the county clerk. The clerk hires and fires those who assist in the running of the office. The clerk’s salary is $96,000 per year with a car and phone allowance of an additional $2,000. The clerk is required to attend annual state training of at least 20 hours. The position requires knowledge of a great many laws, recording fees, acknowledgment requirements and indexing. Since this office is responsible for the collection of a considerable amount of money in the form of fines, fees of the court, and marriage license fees, it is helpful if the individual has a strong financial background and understands financial controls and the handling of county money.
As part of the elected group of individuals that establish policy and run the day-to-day operations of the county, it is important this individual be a team player due to the interactions with almost all of the other elected officials. Daily interface with members of the commissioners court, the judge of the court at law, the district attorney, the auditor, the district clerk, the HR director, and the IT director occurs. The individual is in almost daily contact with members of the public. From helping citizens look up land records to assisting with researching birth and death certificates to dealing with the collection of various fines, the county clerk is ever present.
The current, recently named, county clerk is Jennifer Fogg. She was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the previous clerk who retired in December. She will be up for re-election, if she chooses, in 2022. Before assuming these duties, Fogg was the chief clerk of the office and, in total, had been in the office for 12 prior years. She is talented, articulate, easy to get along with, and is always ready to help if someone needs assistance. This office is in excellent hands.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County judge and cab be reached at Jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
