Ever so often the question of the Rockwall County retirement plan is raised, usually as a result of neighboring counties suggesting their plan be changed. All of the counties in Texas, and many of the districts, are members of the Texas County and District Retirement System (TCDRS). This system was created in 1967 by the Texas Legislature however it receives no state funding; it is totally funded by the employers, employees and the money it earns in the marketplace through investments. The fund today has total assets of about $29.3 billion.
Each individual employer sets up their own rules for retirement eligibility. For example, in Rockwall County an employee must meet at least one of the following to qualify for a monthly pension: age 60 with eight years of service, age plus service equals 75 with a minimum of eight years of service, or any age with 30 years of service.
Each employee in the county contributes 7% of their salary each pay period. This contribution is matched by the county with a 9% contribution to keep the system fully funded. Currently, the county is 96.3% funded. (If a pension is at least 80% funded, it is considered healthy.) Occasionally the county will make a one time contribution to raise their portion to being fully funded at 100%.
When an employees retires, the sum of their monies deposited over time, plus the earning generated on their deposits, is totaled. This amount is then multiplied by two, in the case of Rockwall County, and the two totals are added. This becomes the total retirement income for the employee which is amortized on a monthly basis using actuarial tables.
TCDRS has established a goal of of having an 8% return on their investments over a 30 year time frame. As of the end of 2018 their 30 year return was 8.04%.
About every three or four years one of the neighboring counties will debate raising the employee multiplier from its existing number to some higher value. Look what this would mean in Rockwall County.
Assume a county employee who has made on average $40,000 a year decides to retire at age 55 with 30 years of service. Their contribution to their retirement has been 7% of $40,000, times 30 years of service, or $84,000. This is increased by the earnings generated in the TCDRS system, which they guarantee to be at least 7% per year, or $5,880. Thus the total employee contribution to their pension is $89,880. The county then adds two times this amount, or $179,760. The total retirement amount available is $89,880 plus the $179,760, or $269,640.
However, if the multiplier is increased from two to two and a half, the total then becomes $314,580. Thus the county would be required to add an additional $45,000 to their contribution. You can see why sometimes the debate gets a little noisy!
The county total expenditure this fiscal year for retirement is $1,672,264, or 3.72% of the total 2021 budget. For comparison purposes, in the 2014 budget, just seven years ago, the total expenditure for retirement was $1,140,117; $532,000 less than this year. As the county employee base grows, more dollars will be necessary to fund this system; now you see why the multiplier is so important.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County judge and can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
