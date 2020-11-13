Bob Hope, one of our national treasures, always had a special place in the hearts of many servicemen and women who were in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Every Christmas during these wars Bob Hope packed an airplane full of himself, Les Brown and the Band of Renown, and some of the most beautiful Hollywood starlets in the world and headed for where the GI's were. At every location he put on a USO Christmas show that you had to see to believe. I saw one of these shows while I was in Vietnam and have never forgotten what it meant to me.
One of his shows in 1966 was at DiAn, Vietnam, the base of the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division. A friend of mine was at that show and he later related a story that is hard to forget. The story is about a soldier named Richard who was also at the show and the story is told through the words of his wife. It is so memorable that I even saw it repeated recently on an obscure Facebook post by another GI who must have also heard this story.
As told by the wife, "my husband Richard never talked a lot about his time in Vietnam other than he had been shot by a sniper. However he had a grainy 8x10 black and white photo he had taken at a Bob Hope USO show where Ann Margaret was preforming.
Just recently Ann Margaret was doing a book signing at a local bookstore. Richard wanted to see if he could get her to sign the treasured photo, so he arrived at the store at 12 o'clock for the 7:30 signing. However before Ann Margaret showed up, bookstore employees announced that she would sign only her book and no memorabilia would be permitted
Richard was disappointed, but wanted to show her the photo and let her know how much her appearance meant to him when he was so far away from home at Christmas time. Ann Margaret came out looking as beautiful as ever and, as second in line, it was soon Richard's turn.
He presented her book for signature and then took out the photo. When he did, there were shouts from the employees that she would not sign it.
Richard said, 'I understand, I just wanted her to see it.’
She took one look at the photo, tears welled up in her eyes, and she said, "This is one of my gentlemen from Vietnam and I most certainly will sign his photo. I know what these men did for our country and I always have time for 'my gentlemen.’”
With that, she pulled Richard across the table and planted a big kiss on him. She then made quite a to-do about the bravery of the young men she met over the years and how much she admired them and how much she appreciated them. There were few dry eyes among those close enough to hear. She then posed for pictures and acted as if he was the only one there.
Later at dinner Richard was very quiet. When I asked if he'd like to talk about it, my big strong husband broke down in tears. 'That's the first time
anyone ever thanked me for my time in the Army,’ he said.
That night was a turning point for him. He walked a little straighter and, for the first time, was proud to be a veteran."
The Vietnam era was 1964-75, however, our forces were in-country as early as the later 1950s. Our first American death was in 1961. During this war, 2.7 million men and women were actually in Vietnam and 58,202 lost their lives.
Also, 303,704 were wounded with 75,000 being disabled, 23,000 of these were 100% disabled. Twenty-five percent of the forces in country were draftees of which 17,725 were killed. A part of our history that many have forgotten.
Currently, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have been going from 2001; 19 years. Our men and women of the armed forces have been on a rotational basis where many have been in these countries countless times. They have left their families, the comfort of America, and many are there again this Christmas.
Bob Hope and Ann Margaret are no longer providing the USO shows that many of us remember so well. Please make up for that when you see a serviceman or woman. Tell them, "Thank you for what you are doing.” They will appreciate it just like Richard did when Ann Margaret thanked him for his service.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County judge and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. He can be reached at 214-394-4033.
