There are a couple of big issues now facing the Commissioners Court that are of significant interest to we citizens of Rockwall County.
Recently the Court authorized the hiring of a consultant firm to address the need for additional court rooms in the Courthouse and the building of an Annex near the Courthouse to house other elements of the county not involved with the functions associated with judicial actions.
When the Courthouse design was initially conceived, the concept was to have the third and fourth floor of the building devoted to courtrooms. There would be four identical court rooms on each of these floors. Currently the fourth floor has the four designed court rooms. Two are filled with District Courts and the others are for the two Court-At-Laws.
There is an immediate need for a fifth court room. This court room would be for visiting judges as well as other organizations that regularly use the room, such as the State AG office that comes to the county on a regular monthly basis.
For this to occur, it is necessary to relocate some functions currently on the third floor of the courthouse.
Now is the proper time to institute the second phase of the master plan for the design and use of the Courthouse facilities.
This design for use of the land adjacent to the Library has never changed from its original concept. The courthouse was to be built and its long-term use was to contain only those functions directly responsible for the administration of justice. That would be the Courts, the District Attorney, the District Clerk, and initially the County Clerk.
At some later date, if required because of space limitations, the County Clerk would be moved to an adjacent Annex Building.
A second building, the Annex, was to be built at a later date when the need became apparent, on the same land as the Courthouse. It was to be placed behind the current Courthouse where people would have direct entrance off the I-30 access road.
This Annex would contain the offices of the Auditor, the Elections Administrator, Adult Probation, Human Resources, Indigent Health, Health Coordinator, Juvenile Services, Tax Office, Veterans Service, Technology Department, and the Treasurer.
The four Justice of the Peace (JP’s) would be moved from the third floor of the courthouse to their individual precincts where the public would have more immediate access to their functions.
The land along Yellow Jacket Lane facing the courthouse would eventually be made into additional parking.
Hopefully, the Commissioners Court will see that this is the right time to complete this plan: the need is there, funds in the amount of $20 million are available from the American Recovery Plan, and the timing is right.
A second issue facing the Commissioners Court, and one they seem to refuse to accept, is that of Land Use or Open Space in the County.
As discussed, many times in these articles, the County Master Plan developed in 2011 by a group of 135 citizens called for the development of an Open Space plan for the County. Since then, a dedicated group of citizens have bravely tried to get this Open Space Plan developed.
This has been done without any help from the Commissioners Court until late last year when Commissioner David Magness picked up the reins and started the process of actively working with this dedicated group of people to make it happen.
Unfortunately, Commissioner Magness died in January of this year and the work he had done as a commissioner has not been picked up by any member of the court.
To further compound the issue, the court has refused to even place it on one of their agendas for discussion.
The Open Space group, made up of citizens of the county, continues to work towards a plan that prevents the county from looking like a concrete jungle in 20 years.
You can show your support for this group simply by being a friend of the effort. More information will soon be coming where you can simply sign up with the group to BE A FRIEND, no money or meeting requirement. Simply BE A FRIEND.
The Commissioners Court needs to get behind this effort. Put a hard charger from the county to help get this off the ground before we turn into that concrete jungle.
Jerry Hogan is a former County Judge of Rockwall County and can be reached. at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
