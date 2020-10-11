When reporting on events, many media personnel have learned that sensationalism sells. For example, the debate in Washington is never ending and, depending on whom you listen too, you may get a totally different reported story. More and more politicians from both sides of the aisle speak out daily on a variety of subjects that are reported in the various media sources in totally different ways. Compounding this “normal” problem is the election which is being held in less that a month. With almost daily changes in facts about the circumstances of the candidates and the environment, let alone how these facts are reported, results in confusion and conflicting information being provided to we, the American public.
Let me repeat a joke which I heard many years ago that highlights this dichotomy of reporting.
It seems a motorcycle rider is going past the local zoo when he sees a little girl leaning into a lion’s cage. Suddenly the lion grabs her jacket and tries to pull her inside his cage to slaughter her under the eyes of her screaming parents and have her for his daily luncheon treat. The biker jumps off his motorcycle, runs to the cage and hits the lion on the nose with a powerful punch. Whimpering from the pain the lion jumps back letting go of the little girl. The biker grabs her and brings her to her terrified parents who thank him endlessly.
A reporter for one of the national newspapers has seen the whole scene, and addressing the biker says, “Sir, this was the most gallant and brave thing I have ever seen a man do in my entire life.” “Why it was nothing, really,” says the biker. “The lion was behind bars. I just saw this little kid in danger and acted as I felt like.” “Well, says the reporter, I’ll make sure this wont go unnoticed. I’m a journalist and tomorrow’s newspaper will have this on page one.”
The following morning the biker buys the paper to see is it is indeed on the front page. Here is what he sees from the over zealous reporter. “Biker Gang Member Assaults African Immigrant at Local Zoo and Steals Lunch.” You figure!
This next month is going to be especially vulnerable for conflicting reporting. With the addition of a Supreme Court nominee confirmation, added to the COVID-19 uncertainties, along with the ever changing dynamics of a national presidential election, we can expect an overload of information. Don’t always believe what you read or see on TV. And as we use to say, “The important things are always simple and the simple things are always hard.” Make up your own mind on the issues facing America and then give it your best shot when you vote. Remember, “if you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County judge. He can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net.
