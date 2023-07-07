Royse City Independent School District Superintendent Kevin Worthy has been nominated for Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
The agency announced June 30 that Worthy was one of 19 regional nominees across the state. The TASB said the education leaders represent districts with enrollments that range from 132 students to more than 32,000.
Worthy was chosen to represent Region 10 in Texas.
“We want to thank all of the school boards that put their superintendents forward for consideration in this stage of the competition,” said Dan Troxell, TASB executive director. “We also applaud all of the Education Service Centers (ESC) for their hard work in reviewing the candidates and selecting a regional nominee. This award would not be possible without their participation.”
The process to select a Superintendent of the Year begins when local school boards that are active members of TASB decide to nominate their superintendent, who must be a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators.
School boards must pass an official resolution endorsing their superintendent in addition to completing a lengthy application. These nominations are then reviewed by each ESC, which selects one candidate based on leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education.
All regional superintendents then advance to the next phase of the competition, in which a committee of the TASB Board will conduct interviews to select five state finalists in late August.
Those finalists will then undergo another round of interviews before the winner of the SOTY award is announced at the TASA TASB Convention, also known as txEDCON, scheduled this year for Sept. 29–Oct. 1 in Dallas.
